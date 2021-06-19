Astoria State Delivers Hard-Driving New Track “Leave It To Me”

Astoria State have released hard-driving new track “Leave It To Me” as they continue their sold-out tour opening for The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus across the U.S. The song is off to a fast start, with early adds to key streaming service playlists including Spotify New Noise, All New Rock and Loudwire Weekly Wire; Apple Music Breaking Hard Rock; and Pandora New Rock Now and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Radio.

The band’s Danny Resnick says “Leave It To Me” is just a good, old fashion rock song. It has these light verses that are very friendly and seem chipper though they serve almost as more of a confessional, or at least the reflections of someone who is beaten but not broken. This ‘confessional’ takes you through the roller coaster of emotions about defeat, self-doubt, criticism, apathy and hopelessness. However it winds right back up with this boost of confidence, self-assuredness, resolve, and an unbreakable mindset: We get knocked down, but we’re never out – We get up and try again. I’m gonna brush the dust off, lick my wounds, leave it behind and try again”.

He continues: “The bottom line is in life, we all lose and we all fail at times – everyone can feel defeated sometimes, depressed, inadequate. But what we do with those thoughts, how we react to them, and how we respond to them is what truly defines us. As long as we reflect, grow, and learn from it – then it all works out in the end”. The track was produced by The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus’ Ron Winter.

The “Leave It To Me” video was shot in a desolate but beautiful area of Hemet, California by Sean Sweetman of Sweetman Media, on the same location as the “Nobody Knows” video shoot. It’s actually a prequel to the “Nobody Knows” video, and will give the viewers a little more insight as to where the crate came from, and why it must be buried There are more visuals in this series to come – and leaves questions whose answers will be found in the succeeding video storylines.

“Leave It To Me” is the follow up to Astoria State’s successful debut single “Nobody Knows” that landed placements on Spotify’s New Noise, Loudwire Weekly Wire, Planet Mosh & GigSoup Rock Playlists, along with Apple Music Breaking Hard Rock and Pandora Amp Fresh Cuts Radio. They received early press accolades from Medium, Tinnitist Blog and were named a “Must-Watch Band for 2021” by Substream Magazine.

The band will be on tour with The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus through 2022.

Astoria State is

Danny Resnick (Lead vocals, Guitar)

Jesse Carroll (Guitar)

Cameron Horst (Bass Guitar)

Joel McDonald (Drums)

