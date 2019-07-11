Aspiring Rapper Rizzy Black Announces New EP Release

Up and coming rap artist Rizzy Black announces the release of his upcoming EP “Everything You Did To Me”. The EP is scheduled to be released this week on all digital download and streaming platforms including Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music and more.

Rizzy expressed that the inspiration that aided him in the creative process was primarily life experiences. He noted that he’s had a few heart breaking events over the past year involving relationships that caused a lot of pain, both physical and emotional. “This EP is expressing how these physical and emotional situations have effected me”, said Rizzy.

“Everything You Did To Me” will guest feature long time friend and group member Lil Cris, as well as other stand out talent to include Young Fedi Mula of the CreekBoyz, and Boy Melody. Producers for the EP include Daniel On The Track, Jon Ace Himself, and Tunna Beatz.

About Rizzy Black:

Rizzy Black is an artist from Ellicott City, Maryland. Rizzy started making music just last year and is in the second year of his music career. He has performed on stage in cities such as Allentown, PA, accompanied by his friends Jay Stud & Lil Cris. Also, both he and Lil Cris are members of their own rap duo as well. Rizzy’s self-released “Everything You Did To Me” EP will feature new tracks that showcases his unique sound, with the intent to stand out amid many others in the music community.

