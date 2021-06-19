Aspen Anonda Brings Her Single Closure To Life With New Music Video

Aspen Anonda released the other half of the lead single from her recent EP, This One Is About You, on June 4th. The music video to Closure delves deeper into the single’s narrative, furthering the vulnerability Aspen already demonstrates in her music. Unafraid to express the truth behind her experiences, the brilliant songwriter embraces the heartbreak at the core of Closure, yielding an honest and enticing visual recount of her experience.

Compiled of dream-like shots recorded in personal locations throughout Athens, the songwriter’s essence permeates the project. Moments in Aspen’s bedroom, her apartment’s rooftop, and her local laundromat reflect a deeper insight into Aspen’s reality. She explains that “Closure is a true story for me, so I wanted people to get to know me even more through scenes in my bedroom and my town.”

The Closure music video reflects a bitter angst in which Aspen ruminates on the aftermath of losing love as quickly as she had found it. The video tells the story of running into an Ex’s mom at the grocery store — an unexpected resurrection of the all-encompassing melancholy that becomes present in the moment when we are forced to remember a loss of love. The story begins with this bitter reminder, and develops the raw emotions Aspen experienced during the abrupt end to a past relationship. This project is a moment, for the singer songwriter, in which she is able to give herself the closure she was robbed of at the end of her relationship.

Director and editor Akshay Thomas contributed his creative vision and guidance to the creation of the Closure music video; his passion and excitement towards the project became clear in the masterfully captured montages shot around their hometown. “Akshay approached me about filming a music video for the song”, she said, “and he had so much creative vision, I couldn’t say no!” Thomas approached the video with a clear appreciation and understanding of the story Aspen conveyed in the single. She “[loves] that the video has enough plot to follow the story of the song, without feeling like a word-by-word interpretation.”

The artistry demonstrated by Aspen Anonda continues to wow her fans. She never fails to impress whether on stage, in the studio, or on set; this project is another testament to her unmatched artistic ability. Watch the Closure Music Video on Youtube, and be sure to stream it’s sister tracks on Aspen’s EP, “This One Is About You” on all major streaming platforms.