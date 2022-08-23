Ashton York Expresses Poignant Regret on “Awful Time”

York shares that “Awful Time” was a method for him to “express the remorse, regret and shame [he] was dealing with at the time, while acknowledging the pain I had caused some folks I loved dearly.” That genuine tone of acknowledgment and sincere contrite is both captivating and relatable. In the chorus he sings, “I’m betting you were having an awful time when I let you down,” while in the bridge he adds, “I’m betting you were having an awful time when I lost my faith.” This idea is magnified by the help of Kyle Crane (drums), Abby Gundersen (strings) and Greg Francis (producer). Through skillfully muted production and clever lyricism, York matches the melancholic ambiance of artists such as Adrienne Lenker or Sufjan Stevens, and stands up to par.

In sept 2021, with the help of close friends and family, York sobered up and resumed production on his upcoming full length record, Nightmare In Your Arms….“Awful Time” is the second single release ahead of this highly anticipated upcoming full-length album, slated to release this fall.

ABOUT ASHTON YORK:

York is a Bay Area singer-songwriter who draws from influences like Sufjan Stevens, Adrienne Lenker, Sparklehorse, Noah Gundersen and Night Beds. His first full-length project was released in early 2018 and was met with positive reception from indie music blogs and playlist curators with “Beach Song” garnering over a hundred thousand streams on Spotify and YouTube. York’s second full length project is set for a fall release following three single releases this summer.