Ashley Wilson Appointed PD/Middays for WKKT/Charlotte

WKKT-FM (96.9 The Kat)/Charlotte names Ashley Wilson Program Director and midday host (1-3pm) for the New Country outlet, effective Monday, October 16. Wilson joins WKKT from iHeartMedia’s co-owned Kentucky-West Virginia Region where she served as Director of Country Programming, with oversight of WAMZ/Louisville and WBUL (98.1 The Bull)/Lexington. She joined iHeartMedia in 2017 as the Program Director of WNOE-FM/New Orleans. A North Carolina native, Wilson has served as air talent and in various programming and operations roles for over 15 years.

“Ashley holds a winning track record and I’m excited for her to join and lead our team at 96.9 The Kat,” said iHeartMedia Region Senior Vice President of Programming for the Carolina Metro A.J. “Her unique vision, creativity and innovative style of thinking will ensure that the station continues to do great things in Charlotte.”

“Country music has never been bigger, and Charlotte is a very exciting place to be. 96.9 The Kat reflects both,” added Wilson. “I could not be more excited to lead it to the forefront of a very fierce competitive country battle. I am also thrilled to return to my home state of North Carolina and build upon the success of this iconic brand with the iHeartMedia Charlotte team.”