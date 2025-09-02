Ashley Paul, Joel Diamond, and Lucas Marx Set the Dance Floor Ablaze with EDM Revival of “Body Language”

International EDM fans, brace yourselves. Body Language — the sizzling, sexy, high-energy anthem from vocal powerhouse Ashley Paul — has arrived. Produced by multi-platinum record producer Joel Diamond and with lead vocals expertly captured by acclaimed producer Lucas Marx (son of music legend Richard Marx), this track reimagines the 1980s classic originally recorded by Jocelyn Brown — which Diamond also produced — transforming it into an electrifying, modern EDM experience.

Remixed by internationally renowned DJ StoneBridge (Stockholm, Sweden) and released on Silver Blue Records, Body Language hits SiriusXM this month, with a pop remix and viral-ready video set to follow in late August. The team is gearing up to launch an international dance craze designed to take TikTok and social media by storm — powered by the song’s infectious beat, standout lyrics, and unforgettable shoutouts.

“I’ve always envisioned reinventing this uniquely original song with a fresh, modern EDM sound,” says Diamond. “When Ashley and I reconnected after a long hiatus, I knew she was the perfect artist to bring Body Language to life. Her voice captures the emotion and message in a way that everyone can relate to.”

The original Body Language recording brought together several members of the legendary disco/funk group Chic, best known for their hit Le Freak. While the new version keeps just a hint of retro magic, StoneBridge’s remix catapults the track into today’s global EDM scene, appealing to both nostalgic pop lovers and dance floor devotees.

A Story Written in the Stars

Ashley Paul and Joel Diamond’s partnership is music industry lore. Years ago, Ashley’s father approached his friend and legendary Arista Records executive (the late) Billy Meshel, seeking the perfect producer for his daughter. Michelle called Diamond — then living in his Central Park South penthouse and riding a wave of platinum successes — and declared:

“I have a girl who is so talented she’s the next big thing with a tremendous voice. I’m building her a phenomenal team.”

One meeting later, Diamond phoned Michelle back:

“You’re right, she’s fantastic. What a vocal sound. I’ve already got a song for her, and it’s going to be huge.”

That song, When Boys Cry, became a Billboard hit and charted in Germany, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Australia, the UK, and more.

An Artist Born for the Spotlight

By the time she was 16, Ashley Paul was already a seasoned performer. She had:

Starred in lead roles at the Kennedy Center Theater

Landed a Nashville record deal

Performed in dozens of Off-Broadway productions and Broadway shows

Toured the East Coast disco circuit by age eight

Trained with some of the industry’s top vocal coaches and mentors

“Ashley’s voice is incredibly unique,” says Diamond. “It has that rare quality that cuts through a track and lifts the entire production. There’s clarity, emotion, and an edge that defines the sound of now.”

With Body Language, the team isn’t just revisiting a classic — they’re fusing multi-platinum legacy, next-generation production, and unstoppable stage presence to create a track destined to dominate playlists, clubs, and dance floors worldwide.

Body Language is available now on SiriusXM and on all major streaming platforms through SONY/ Orchard

Stay on the lookout, the pop remix and the official dance challenge will launch in late August.