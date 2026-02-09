Ashley McBryde shares her new single ‘What If We Don’t”

This post was originally published on this site.

Ashley McBryde has released her new single, “What If We Don’t,” along with the official music video for the song.

The ballad, written by Ashley along with Terri Jo Box and Randall Clay, is the first taste of McBryde’s upcoming fifth studio album. McBryde shares: “‘What If We Don’t” came to me, Terri Jo Box, and Randall Clay sitting around a fire pit on a back porch, reminiscing on all the moments that we could’ve made a different choice and wondering if we should’ve. It’s about the leaps of faith that you do or don’t take, and having to learn to live with those consequences either way.”

The official music video for song, directed by Brandon Campbell, is inspired by a true story framed as a flashback during an EMDR therapy session, The tale depicts a story of young love and friendship, and emphasizes the song’s powerful message about the choices we do (or don’t) make.

Currently, McBryde is performing at Chief’s Neon Steeple in Nashville as part of her Redemption Residency. The residency launched with a pair of Just Me + My Shadow solo acoustic shows on January 22/23 at Chief’s Neon Steeple on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

See the video for ‘What If We Don’t’ – HERE.

Editorial credit: Geoffrey Clowes / Shutterstock.com