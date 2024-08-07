Ashley Elle Gets Butterflies in Latest Single “Falling”

Pop singer-songwriter Ashley Elle released her latest single, “Falling,” sharing the complicated yet exciting feelings of falling for someone. In “Falling,” Ashley Elle showcases her distinctive sound, blending elements of pop, contemporary, and soul to create a fresh and dynamic musical experience. “Falling” is now available on all digital platforms.

“Falling” explores the exhilarating yet turbulent journey of love and desire. Through touching lyrics and feathery crisp vocals, Ashley Elle delves into the complexities of relationships and the irresistible pull of romance. The song paints a vivid picture of vulnerability and longing, as Ashley Elle navigates the highs and lows of falling for someone unexpected. Reflecting on the inspiration behind the song, Ashley Elle shares, “‘Falling’ is a song about that initial wonder you have for a person; you almost feel like you’re floating. It’s an unexpected feeling of lust that comes simultaneously with a feeling of caution.” This expression of confusion heightens in her enchanting bridge as she sings, “I hate that I want him. He’s ruining my lonely. My heart feels stolen. He takes me home. And part of me loves it. How I don’t know where this will go.” This track encapsulates the emotional rollercoaster that accompanies romantic attraction. Revealing the universal experience of uncertainty of where things might lead, and the electrifying mix of excitement and fear that defines the early stages of love, Ashley Elle’s new song relates to all. Produced by Hank Compton (GAYLE, K. Flay, Savannah Conley) and Josh Lovell (K. Flay, Benson Boone, Bully), “Falling” is a harmonic track with breathy vocals that will give listeners butterflies.

With a moral attachment to authenticity, Ashley Elle strikes every chord and writes every lyric with sheer originality. As her younger years of piano and guitar lessons evolved, her lyrical poetry progressed beautifully. This strong relationship between Ashley Elle and music has brought her over 10k monthly listeners on Spotify and nearly 500k streams on her most recent songs. Ashley Elle’s hard work inevitably led her to obtain a publishing deal with Given Entertainment, causing her determination only to rise. Her music has been praised in Wonderland, Kings of A&R, CelebMix, Ones to Watch, and Fashionably Early, and has been added to countless Spotify playlists.

Ashley Elle’s style of romantic melodies is gaining traction in the music scene right now, and her latest single is undoubtedly a fan favorite. This premature infatuation ballad is sure to have listeners reminiscing about the intoxicating yearning for a crush. Stream “Falling” now on all digital music platforms, follow Ashley Elle on Instagram @AashleyElle, and visit AshleyElleMusic.com.