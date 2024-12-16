Ashley Elle Explores Lust, Love, and Heartbreak in New EP Say Something

Pop singer-songwriter Ashley Elle invites listeners on an exhilarating voyage through lust, love, and heartbreak with her latest EP, Say Something. This seven-song collection displays the euphoric intensity of romance in all its complexity. With haunting melodies, lush arrangements, and deeply resonant lyrics, Ashley Elle delivers a raw and relatable exploration of love’s most universal themes. Say Something is available to stream and download on all platforms.

Each track on Say Something combines Ashley Elle’s signature blend of dreamy folk-inspired storytelling with the enthralling textures of alt-pop. The title track, “Say Something,” brings a fresh, buoyant energy to the EP, capturing the playful tension of unspoken attraction. “‘Say Something’ is an upbeat, flirty song about knowing someone may be interested in you. It’s your way of wanting them to say something about it rather than dance around those feelings,” she explains. Produced by Josh Lovell (K. Flay, Benson Boone, Bully), the song features irresistible rhythms and catchy melodies, while Ashley Elle’s vocals glide through the song with confidence and curiosity, perfectly expressing the anticipation and impatience of waiting for someone to confess their feelings. The EP also features her previously released singles, “One More Night,” “Falling,” and “Save Us.” With “One More Night,” she invites listeners into a world of love suspended in time, where the heart yearns for connection despite knowing it’s no longer right for you. With warm acoustic melodies, echoing vocals, and intoxicating atmospheric layers, the charming track resonates as a tender inspection of the internal battle between heart and mind when you’re connected to someone who may not be right for you. Diving deeper into the intricacies of connection, “Falling” vividly portrays the raw vulnerability and intense longing accompanying an unexpected attraction. Ashley Elle admirably portrays the thrill of discovering someone who sweeps you off your feet, blending that initial wonder with a delicate sense of caution. “Save Us” stands apart from the other tracks, emphasizing the frustration of deceit and manipulation. It’s a powerful anthem for those exhausted from one-sided efforts in a fading relationship. “It highlights how oftentimes one person is more committed to the relationship than the other and unfortunately, that is not enough to save it,” she shares. With melancholic tones and somber lyrics, “Save Us” creates an atmosphere of heartache while showing the messiness that can arise when the desire to hold on isn’t mutual. Mastered by Adam Grover at Sterling Sound and co-written with Hank Compton (GAYLE, K. Flay, Savannah Conley), Say Something is a vivid tapestry of love, longing, and self-discovery. The EP contains three more enthralling unreleased tracks, “They Always Come Back,” “Conditions,” and “October” (co-written with Allegra Miles and Lucky West), moving effortlessly from infectious, upbeat moments of flirtation to earnest, reflective ballads that invite listeners to confront the bittersweet side of love.

In the heart of the “sad girl” pop scene, Ashley Elle arrives as a captivating voice, sharing her journey through songs that resonate with authenticity. Her love for music was evident from an early age when she spent countless hours singing and playing the piano and guitar. In 2019, Elle signed with Nashville’s Given Entertainment, collaborating with producers to refine her indie-pop sound. Since then, the Los Angeles-based musician has worked tirelessly with producers to hone her craft and develop her unique alt-pop sound, constantly writing and recording new material, and pouring her heart and soul into each song. Her music has been praised in Wonderland, Earmilk, Kings of A&R, Celeb Mix, Ones to Watch, and Fashionably Early, and has been added to countless Spotify playlists.

Each song on Ashley Elle’s new EP feels like an open letter, balancing authentic emotion with strength, and speaks to anyone who has felt the sting of heartbreak or the exhilaration of new love. Say Something is available now to stream and download on all platforms. Be sure to follow her on her Instagram @AashleyElle and visit her website, AshleyElleMusic.com.