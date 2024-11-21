Ashley Elle Explores Healing From Toxic Relationships in New Single “One More Night”

Pop singer-songwriter Ashley Elle beautifully captures the emotional turmoil of holding on to someone who no longer serves you in her new single, “One More Night.” Weaving together heart-wrenching lyrics and ethereal melodies, Ashley Elle brings solace to anyone caught in the cycle of romantic entanglements. “One More Night” is available now on all streaming platforms.

A rising voice in the indie-pop music scene, Ashley Elle continues to showcase her versatility as an artist, seamlessly blending the genuine storytelling of folk with the rich, sonic soundscapes of dream pop. “One More Night” is no exception for Ashley Elle, taking listeners on a journey through the subtle longing of a love frozen in time. Featuring warm acoustic melodies, echoing vocals, and intoxicating atmospheric layers, she captivates listeners, offering a space to explore deep emotion and self-reflection. The song explores the internal battle between the heart and mind, capturing the powerful tension of staying connected to someone, even when they’re not right for you. “‘One More Night’ is a song for those who feel trapped within the push and pull of a toxic relationship,” she shares. “It’s the realization that just because you may love somebody deeply, doesn’t mean that person is good for you. Learning how to let them go while being blinded by love is one of the hardest things to do.” Produced by Josh Lovell (K. Flay, Benson Boone, Bully), listeners are drawn into the poetic themes of longing, vulnerability, and self-discovery with Ashley Elle’s striking lyricism conveying the difficulty of choosing self-preservation over love. The storytelling in “One More Night,” co-written with Hank Compton (GAYLE, K. Flay, Savannah Conley), is intricately arranged, shedding light on the universal experience of navigating unhealthy relationships. Ashley Elle speaks on the difficulty of breaking free, making the track a painfully relatable anthem for anyone who has struggled with moving on from something that no longer serves them.

Ashley Elle’s passion for music began at a young age, as she spent countless hours singing and playing the piano and guitar. Despite her natural and authentic talent, she was initially shy about sharing her voice until her father encouraged her to record in a studio. From that experience, Ashley Elle discovered her love for music, immersing herself in the art of songwriting, drawing inspiration from personal experiences of heartbreak, love, and mental health. Ashley Elle signed with Given Entertainment in Nashville in 2019, collaborating with producers and further discovering her indie-pop sound. Now based in Los Angeles, she has been recognized in Kings of A&R, Ones to Watch, Wonderland, and CelebMix, and has been featured in countless Spotify playlists, amassing over 600K streams.

Ashley Elle continues solidifying herself as a force to be reckoned with in the pop music scene as she remains fiercely individualistic, continuously offering a sonic journey through life’s moments of beauty and sensitivity. Stream “One More Night” now on all digital music platforms and follow along on her upcoming musical endeavors on her Instagram @AashleyElle and website AshleyElleMusic.com.