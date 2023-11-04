Ashley Elle Drops “Death of Me” Just in Time for Sad Girl Autumn

In a mesmerizing fusion of musical prowess and emotive lyricism, Ashley Elle’s latest release, “Death of Me,” emerges as a profound exploration of transformation and vulnerability. The single, now available on all digital music platforms, invites listeners to embark on a cathartic expedition of self-discovery and letting go through its evocative melodies and poignant narrative.

“Death of Me” gracefully opens with a tender but haunting guitar riff, immediately transporting you into a contemplative realm of reflection. Ashley Elle’s vocals gracefully emerge, ethereal and delicate, bearing the weight of raw sentiment. As the song progresses, the production gradually builds, incorporating atmospheric electronic elements and a driving beat. Produced and co-written by longtime collaborator, Cazz Brindis, this dynamic arrangement mirrors the emotional journey Ashley Elle takes with her message in the song. Lines like “Cut my hair, dyed it blonde” and “I’ve been running backwards, looking for some answers,” communicate a sense of shedding old layers and embracing a new identity. This personal evolution is not without its difficulties, as the lyrics also touch on the struggle of leaving behind what was familiar. “I moved to Los Angeles four years ago to attend college and pursue music,” explains Ashley Elle. “While I love it out here, there are many moments where I wish I could run home to my small town in Wisconsin. ‘Death of Me’ is a song to LA – a place full of dreams and possibilities wrapped in competition and insecurities.” The musical elements of the song create a safe space for listeners to embrace their own vulnerabilities while also finding empowerment.

Ashley Elle embarked on her musical journey by developing a strong admiration for Taylor Swift’s artistic prowess, which ignited her enthusiasm for music. She initially began by learning the piano and self-teaching the guitar. This experience led her to discover comfort and a means of emotional expression through both songwriting and singing. With her father’s support, Ashley Elle confidently embraced her undeniable talent and established herself in the recording studio. By collaborating with skilled producers, she refined her captivating and irresistible musical style. Her ultimate objective revolves around creating a connection with her audience, a goal that is evident in the profound lyrics of her compositions. Despite the vulnerability this process involves, Ashley Elle’s distinctive approach sets her apart from others, culminating in her signing a publishing agreement in 2019. Subsequently, her music has received praise from various sources, including CelebMix, Kings of A&R, and Fashionably Early, in addition to being featured on numerous Spotify playlists.

In a world where personal growth and transformation are universal experiences, Ashley Elle offers a comforting companion for anyone navigating the complexities of change. Through its evocative melodies and emotionally charged lyrics, “Death of Me” provides solace and understanding, reminding us that the task of letting go and embracing the unknown is an integral part of our human experience. Grab a pumpkin spice latte and get ready for Sad Girl Autumn by streaming “Death of Me.” Stay connected to Ashley Elle by following her on Instagram @AashleyElle or by visiting AshleyElleMusic.com.