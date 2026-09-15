Ashley Cooke announces pop-up tour ahead of sophomore album release

Ashley Cooke has announced a special weeklong series of intimate acoustic performances titled “The Cities That Made Me Tour” to celebrate the release of her self-titled sophomore album, ashley cooke. The pop-up tour will feature live acoustic sets, fan meet-and-greets, and exclusive merchandise across a series of locations that played key roles throughout her life and upbringing.

The limited run is scheduled to launch on Aug. 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, coinciding directly with the arrival of her 15-track record. Following her kickoff in Music City, Cooke will travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin—her birthplace—before visiting Pleasanton and Studio City, California, where she spent years during her youth. Her itinerary also includes stops in Parkland and Sarasota, Florida, where she resided later in life, before wrapping up on Aug. 22 in West Lafayette, Indiana, the location where her parents first met.

Speaking about the upcoming project and release-week journey on social media, Cooke reflected, “this album was built on the memories and moments that shaped me into who I am, and I couldn’t think of a better way to spend release week than taking a trip down memory lane with you. each of these cities have impacted my life growing up in different eras and are truly the fabric of my tapestry so far – I want you guys to become part of it.” The upcoming self-titled release follows Cooke’s acclaimed 2023 debut, Shot in the Dark, which featured hit singles including the chart-topping “Your Place”. The new project showcases her growth as a songwriter through recent tracks like “Famous to Frances,” “Johnny ‘n June,” and her current country radio single “Baby Blues”.

Shortly after concluding the acoustic run, Cooke will transition to a broader stage schedule with her upcoming “The Baby Blues World Tour“. That 28-date global headlining tour is set to launch on Sept. 17 in Cleveland, Ohio, traveling across the United States and the United Kingdom before concluding at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

Ticket info for “The Cities That Made Me Tour” can be found at: ashleycooke.com/cities/.