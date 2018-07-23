ASCAP Ups Gregory Morgado To Deputy General Counsel

ASCAP has upped SVP/Business and Legal Affairs GREGORY MORGADO to Deputy General Counsel, reporting to General Counsel CLARA KIM. MORGADO joined ASCAP in 2015 after serving as VP/Counsel, Corporate Transactions & Securities at VIACOM and as an associate at PAUL, WEISS, RIFKIND, WHARTON & GARRISON LLP.

KIM said, “GREG’s sharp legal mind and insights have been invaluable to ASCAP as we expand our business initiatives and strengthen our governance to protect our members and grow opportunities for their future livelihoods. He leads with integrity and purpose and has been a true partner to me as a key member of the Business and Legal Affairs team. I am delighted to recognize his deep expertise and accomplishments with this promotion.”