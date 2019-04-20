Artists To Join Star-Studded Tribute Concert ’35 Years Of Friends: Celebrating The Music Of Michael W. Smith’ April 30 in Nashville

Billy Ray Cyrus, Charlie Daniels, Gavin DeGraw, Home Free, The Katinas, Wes King, Nicole C. Mullins, Michael Tait, Matthew Ward and Zach Williams have been added to the star-studded lineup to celebrate Michael W. Smith during the once-in-a-lifetime tribute event taking place April 30th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

‘35 years of Friends: Celebrating The Music Of Michael W. Smith’ will also include appearances from Amy Grant, Avalon with Jay DeMarcus, Bob Goff, Brian Littrell from the Backstreet Boys, CeCe Winans, Chonda Pierce, Danny Gokey, Francesca Battistelli, The Gatlin Brothers, Gavin DeGraw, Henry Cho, The Isaacs, Jars of Clay, Jason Crabb, Jim Brickman, John Crist, Jordan Smith, Jordin Sparks, Justin Flom, Laura Story, Lee Greenwood, Mac Powell, Matt Maher, Matthew West, MercyMe, Natalie Grant, Nate Bargatze, Newsboys, The Oak Ridge Boys, Phil Keaggy, Phillips, Craig and Dean, Point of Grace, Randy Travis, Rascal Flatts, Ricky Skaggs, Russ Taff, Sandi Patty, Scott Hamilton, Steven Curtis Chapman, Vince Gill, Wayne Kirkpatrick and the Original MWS Band, and Wynonna.

Promoted by Outback Concerts and produced by Tony Conway of Conway Entertainment Group, music lovers will experience over 40 artists from all genres, performing a set list to include many of Smith’s 35 #1 hit singles. With over 45 Dove awards, three Grammy awards, and an American Music award, Michael W. Smith has forever enshrined his mark in the music history books. Smith garnered yet another Grammy nomination in 2018 for ‘Best Contemporary Christian Music Album’ for his worship effort, Surrounded. AWAKEN: The Surrounded Experience is Smith’s latest release (Feb. 22, 2019). [ AWAKEN press assets ]

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations and the Bridgestone Arena box office.

About Michael W. Smith:

Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he’s written over 35 #1 songs, been honored with three GRAMMY® Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. His most recent USA Today, Yahoo! Music and Billboard-acclaimed studio album A Million Lights and Parade, Good Morning America-featured and GRAMMY nominated live worship album Surrounded have together become his 30th and 31st Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart, more than any other solo artist in history. He’s also given back to the global community. Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa; started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. He has also written several bestselling books, including Old Enough To Know and Friends Are Friends Forever. For more information, visit www.michaelwsmith.com.

About Outback Concerts:

Outback Concerts is an independent, full-service concert and comedy promoter based in Nashville, TN. In addition to producing hundreds of concerts and events each year, ranging from clubs to arenas across the country and Canada, Outback Concerts also produces the Nashville Comedy Festival. Outback Concerts President Mike Smardak was a 2011 inductee of the IEBA Hall of Fame. In November of 2016, Mike Smardak was honored with a distinguished NATD Award alongside Nashville’s most recognized members of the entertainment industry. In March of 2018, Smardak was honored by the T.J. Martell Foundation with the Tony Martell Outstanding Entertainment Achievement Award. Promoter Andrew Farwell was voted IEBA Rookie of the Year in 2014.