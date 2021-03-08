Artists Go For Gold With NMA Nominations

All Time Low and their newest partner in Blackbear are providing much entertainment and excitement at the format. “Monsters” (Fueled By Ramen/EMG) is the jam that I’m referring to and this one is as good as they get for Hot AC & Top40 outlets. Brynn Elliott is making the most out of the cast of music and programmers from coast to coast. “Tell Me I’m Pretty” (Atlantic) is the single that was a bit overlooked out of the box but is now starting to take hold and make bold and beautiful moves just about everywhere. It might be time to make Brynn a name on your radio playlist and give your listeners a real treat.

Sam Fischer has joined forces with Demi Lovato for a single that needs your immediate attention. “What Other People Say” (RCA) is a great track that tells a good story quite relevant to what is going on today. Already picking up stations each and every week, this one is really and truly a must add. Tate McRea is also making some rather strong moves at the format and make no mistake about that. “You Broke Me First” (RCA) is the single that has been a winner from week #1. This single has top of the chart potential in every way.

Ava Max is really becoming the new queen of radio. Just about everything she has released over the past months has become monster singles. With that being said, it’s no surprise to see her latest in “My Head & My Heart” (Atlantic) make some extra special chart moves. It’s time to get on the Ava Max train and bring your listeners along for a musical ride. Justin Bieber continues to work his magic at the format and keep bringing us hit after hit. “Anyone” (Def Jam) is probably one of his very best to date and watch the phones and texts go off the wall every time this one gets played. If all goes according to plan this one should be another top charter in the coming weeks for him.

Joy Oladokun is off and running with a new song that has attracted our music and programmers here at New Music Weekly. “Breathe Again” (Verve/Republic) is the new red hot single that really needs your love and attention. It’s one of the better new songs out there at radio. The Weeknd is basking in all the love and glory from his recent Super Bowl appearance. Although he’s not the most exciting performer on the plant, he pulled it off and that has now propelled his latest in “Save Your Tears” (XO/Republic) for great things.

The Banners continue to amaze us each and every week as their current “Someone To You” (Island/Republic) pulls ahead of the pack. Remember that I told you about this great band very early on and I appear to be right. Garrett Young continues his winning ways at radio. His “Get Gone” (West Coast Collective) taken from a brand new album is a current chart topper and his new “Who’s To Blame” also from West Coast Collective is a real solid chart-breaker. Rhett May and his new “Latex Lady” has turned into something rather special. Gramma Rikki continues her winning ways as her new “Our Story” pulls in a record of stations and chart positions. All of the above are also recent NMA Award nominees and truly deserve your immediate attention.

Levi Perry and her debut in “2020/21 New World Day” has become the great surprise hit of 2021. From the first time we heard that single we knew something special was happening. NMA nominees abound this week as Eileen Carey & “Keep Your Love To Yourself” (Rolley Coaster) has made a remarkable showing. Toni Land is as good as an artist can get and shows it off as “Crazed & Dazed” (Stagework) pulls ahead of the pack. John Michael Ferrari is also taking his new “Somewhere We Could Fall” (Cappy) to the top of the charts.

Recording artist Jamie Alimorad has had a banner year at AC & deserves your love and support. Tommy Rice & his “Eternal Promise Of Love” along with Patricia Barrett from Tommy Rice Music is a solid winner. Many of these artists are New Music Award Nominees and deserve your immediate attention and support. There will be only a few weeks to turn their nominations into wins and you can help by your votes over on our sight @ www.newmusicweekly.com