Artists Embrace AC Radio In 2020

The pairing of David Guetta & Sia has been proven a very good thing indeed. “Let’s love” (Warner/Atlantic) is the new one that is getting raves from our panel of music and program directors. Both are extremely popular at the AC format, so it is no surprise to us that this duet is getting the kind of reaction so far. We expect some big weeks ahead for this gem. Another pairing that appears to be working quite nicely is Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa. Their new single “Prisoner” (RCA) appears to be just what radio needs at a time like this. It’s no surprise this track is also getting Top40 action, as well, signaling to us and to the music world that this song crosses multiple formats and that’s a very good thing.

The Banners have one of the best tracks out there for a band that we haven’t heard in awhile. “Someone To You” (Island/Republic) is really as good as it gets and even though it’s taken some time to break – good things come to those that wait right? All Time Low has joined forces with Blackbear for some real music magic. “Monsters” (Fueled By Ramen) is the one that is getting a ton of attention and for good reason, it’s a real solid production and song. Make sure to save a little room on your list for this work of art. Leslie Odom Jr has a good thing going. “Cold” (S-Curve/BMG) is the “hot” jam from him and it’s really quite a great tune. Harry Styles continues his winning ways. “Golden” (Columbia) is yet another monster jam for this major talent and what a year he has had in 2020.

Garrett Young continues his winning ways at radio. His “Get Gone” (West Coast Collective) taken from a brand new album is about as good as they get. It’s not only breaking at the AC format, but Top40 and Country as well. So good for Garrett Young who has turned in an amazing 2020 in music. Rhett May has a new one in “Latex Lady” that is also getting raves. He has also had quite the year and we are so very happy for this great Australian recording artist. Garrett Young has also turned up the heat on just about everybody. This former Oscar nominee and winner is talking his own “Hungry Eyes” (OMAD) out for a spin at radio and the results have been nothing short of brilliant. You can expect some action for John in his future.

Rebecca Angel shows off her talent well with the release of a fabulous rendition of that classic Buffalo Springfield song “For What It’s Worth” (A Train Entertainment). She took it to an entirely new direction and that move has paid off with some brilliant chart movement. Larry Dvoskin has taken his “Life Is Strange” (Independent) out for a walk at radio and has received great reaction. New York recording artist Joe Taylor has had a banner 2020. With several #1 singles to his credit in “Don’t Change” and “Picture of Love” (his most recent) Joe showcased some amazing firepower this year. John Michael Ferrari has also had a strong 2020 and now takes his new “Somewhere We Could Fall” (Cappy) to the radio world. He is indeed a super talent with great music. Final State is on fire as their new single “Fever” (Crank Music) takes flight. Toni Land is the one to watch as her stellar “Crazed And Dazed” (Stagework Music) moves past the pack and what a year she’s had. December Rose is rocking strong with “Apple Tree” (Coast) and Tommy Rice has an emotional hit with his “Miss Her More Today Than Yesterday” (Tommy Rice Music).

If it’s December than it’s time for Holiday music. Christina Ferraro shares her single “Christmas Candle” (Painted Horse Music) to much fanfare. Ginger & The Glowsticks has teamed up with Debby Boone for the song “Christmas Day” (Latimeria Music). Meg Berry has a real winner with “Happy Holiday Song” (Archaeomuse). James Croxton is also getting raves for his “Christmas Card” (James Alexander Croxton Jr) holiday offering. Adrian Bal is taking a few out again this year for the Holiday season. “Yuletime” & “Christmas Is Coming” (Bal) are all wrapped up and ready for your support.