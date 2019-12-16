Artist Kathryn Shipley And Ronnie Stoops Release New Country Song

Kathryn Shipley and Ronnie Stoops are excited to announce the release of their new Country song “This Will Always Be My Town”. The song was produced by Daniel Dennis in Nashville, TN

“This Will Always Be My Town”, is a love story about the love one has for the place in which they grew up. The memories explored and shared are the culmination of a beautiful friendship that inspired a beautiful song.

Kathryn Shipley (St Charles, MO) and Louisiana, Mo native is an amazing vocalist, that is driven to help and inspire any up and coming artist. She performs and writes for Country and Inspirational music. She has been nominated numerous times for her music and has won several awards. Most recently she won Gospel/Inspirational Artist of The Year in the 2019 Josie Music Awards and won a Silver Medal for “God Gave Me All I Need”, a collaboration with Chuck Thomas, in the 2019 Global Music Awards in the category of Modern Country Music. Currently, she is nominated in the 2019 KICMA Awards for Female Vocalist of The Year. She was also was a nominee in the 2019 AMG Heritage Music Awards for Female Vocalist of The Year, Song of The Year – “God Gave Me All I Need” (a collaboration with Chuck Thomas), Music Video of The Year – “God Gave Me All I Need”, and Duo of The Year, with Trace Thompson, and she was a finalist in the St. Louis Sound Music Competition.

Kathryn is also heavily involved in volunteerism and charity. She is a co-creator of “The Nat and Kat” Blogtalk Radio show. Kathryn is also a spokesmodel for a new cosmetic line called ‘Confidently Ready,’ by Josie Passantino.

She also has released a Christmas song titled “That’s How We Know It’s Christmas, with Amy McAllister, written by Corey Lee Barker and Justin Richardson.

Ronnie Stoops started learning guitar when he was 9 years old. When he turned 13, he and he some local musicians formed a Country band. Throughout the years, he took guitar lessons, and eventually taught himself to play. He played in many bands during and after high school, putting in countless hours of live performing. This molded him into becoming a successful lead guitar player on a whole other level. There were five bands that were instrumental to his success as a guitar player; his first real rock band from Louisiana, Mo.Vendetta, St.Louis band Network, Mindspin from Warrenton, Mo., Thru The Ashes (his own band), and his current band, St. Louis, Mo. band Scarlet Bridge. Ronnie has had several mentors over the course of his musical journey. However, the two that must be mentioned are his first guitar teacher Has Jones and his band mate and huge mentor Bob Campbell both of which are from Louisiana, Mo. natives. In addition to playing in a full time band, in the Scarlet Bridge Band, he has had the pleasure of combining his gifts with another super talented hometown vocalist, Kathryn Shipley Washington AKA [KShip].

The music video was produced by Peak Media. Click on the link below:

The song is available on all streaming sites. For more information, please go to her social media sites.