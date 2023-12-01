Artist JD Reynolds Releases Playful Christmas Single “Santa Please”

Artist JD Reynolds is playfully amorous in her first holiday song titled “Santa Please (This Christmas)” – available everywhere now. Searching for magic only this time of year can bring, “Santa Please” is the ultimate Christmas single for the singles around the world, begging for love this Christmas.

“Being single at Christmas can be lonely for some people. We all want a love written in the stars, and that’s not too much to ask Santa for, right?” states the Aussie bombshell. “After all, Christmas is the time for wishes to come true.”

Beautiful and bubbly, JD Reynolds flirtatiously encapsulates the longing for a love that’s written in the stars with “Santa Please.” The charming artist makes a case for a heartfelt holiday as she sings “I’ve been good…considering.”

“I want to bring some joy and hope to all the single people at Christmas looking for love,”continues JD. “Let’s all tell Santa what we want, and he can work his magic this Christmas.”

“Santa Please (This Christmas)” is available now on all streaming platforms, and special edition “Santa Please” merchandise is now available on her website. “JD Reynolds is just a joy and we are thrilled to help spread that joy during the holidays,” states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment. To stay up-to-date on all things JD Reynolds, follow her on social media @JDReynoldsOfficial.