Artist Ed Roman Raises Funds For Dyslexia With Exclusive Amazon Prime Video

Canadian musician Ed Roman is raising funds for dyslexia through Amazon Prime Video sales and rentals of his award-winning animated music video, “Red Omen.”

Ed Roman’s “Red Omen” Is Available On Amazon Prime Video

“I know with everybody’s help, love and support this can all be something extraordinary. I am excited to have it evolving the way it is…A bigger than me kind of thing.””— Ed Roman

Canadian musician Ed Roman has been a champion for many causes over the years. He has helped deliver humanitarian aid and teach music to children in Jamaica. He has helped raise funds for veterans through the Heart Songs for Veterans organization. Ed has brought awareness to global environmental and sociopolitical issues through his music and press interviews. Now, Ed is raising funds and awareness for a cause that is near and dear to his heart…dyslexia.

You see, Ed Roman is dyslexic. Dyslexia is something that he refers to as “The Gift.”

With the EXCLUSIVE Amazon Prime Video release of his award-winning animated music video for “Red Omen,” Ed is partnering with The Whole Dyslexic Society (WDS). Ed will donate a portion of the Amazon Prime Video sales and rentals of the music video to WDS.

https://www.amazon.com/Ed-Roman-Red-Omen/dp/B07YBR8NC7

“I know with everybody’s help, love and support this can all be something extraordinary,” said Ed. “There has been a tremendous amount of effort that has gone into this project, and I am excited to have it evolving the way it is…A bigger than me kind of thing.”

The Whole Dyslexic Society’s mission is to offer coordinated and central approach to addressing the needs of the dyslexic individual, their families and their community, while ensuring a safe place for accelerated learning, healing, education, social interaction, and support of individual growth and development. Your contribution will go towards our bursary objective, ensuring that anyone with the ‘gift of dyslexia’ will be able to take a program to fit their needs, no matter their financial status. https://www.thewds.org/take-action

“Red Omen” was directed by Ed and Nelson Diaz with There Be Dragons Creative Media (Kung Fu Panda 2, Sponge Bob). The animated music video has won Official Selection status, Semi-Finalist, Finalist and Winner awards at film festivals around the globe, including the Pittsburgh Independent Film Festival, Lift Off Amsterdam, Cult Critic Film Awards, Twister Alley Film Festival, Jersey Shore Film Festival and many others. The track itself reached the iTunes Canada Pop Songs chart Top 20.

ABOUT ED ROMAN: Ed Roman is an Award-winning singer/songwriter, performer and multi-instrumentalist from Shelburne, Ontario, Canada. Blurring the lines between pop, rock, folk, and country music genres, Ed’s uniquely crafted songs have received regular rotation on more than 100 terrestrial radio stations across North America and more than 600 stations, worldwide. Ed is a 2014 Artists Music Guild Award Nominee, a 2014 and 2018 International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner, a two-time 2015 IMEA Award nominee, a 2015 and 2016 Josie Show Awards winner, an Akademia Awards Winner, and a two-time Indie Music Channel Award winner. Ed won a 2017 Radio Music Award for Best Americana Artist. http://www.edroman.net