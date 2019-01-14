Artist and Musician Johnnie Cleveland to Launch new Singles and events

Johnnie Cleveland, the multi-talented indie recording artist, songwriter and producer, will soon be out with a brand new live event showcase for artists and musicians and releasing his own new music 2019 call Rhythms & Rhymes Live. Johnnie is also upbeat about doing a local tour and working on a local artist showcase event in Marin County, making the next few months the most exciting period of his life.

In the past few years, Johnnie has worked with kids, producing artists and performed shows, while also getting the honor of donning the DJ hat for names such as The Locksmith, Nef The Pharoah, Zion I, and San Quinn. Johnnie (jcmusic86) has also been trending in the San Rafael CA music scene for his exceptional hip-hop style, new music, consistent performance, and imaginative lyrics.

“A very passionate, hungry, and focused Hip Hop musician and producer, Johnnie’s skill speaks for itself. He is always willing to help other musicians grow, and Marin County is lucky to have him. If you want it done right, come to Johnnie Cleveland,” said a music reviewer.

In the Bay Area, Johnnie is known for his experimental hip hop music, live beat making (finger drumming) and production through his label, JC Music & Media. His web series on live beats is called ‘Rhythms with JC’, and he makes live beats on the spot from his own self-made kits.

Johnnie Cleveland was born in San Francisco, and his music debut was in hip-hop under the name ‘West One’ in 2008. Fascinated by the world of art, music, and performance at an early age, Johnnie learned everything he could and kept honing his skills and entered the music production scene as well.

Updates on the upcoming singles and album by Johnnie Cleveland can be followed on his official website.

