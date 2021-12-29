Artikal Sound System Drop New Single “Stayed” Off Forthcoming Album

Artikal Sound System has released their new single “Stayed.” It is a beautiful R&B song with pop sensibilities as frontwomen Logan Rex’s incomprable soulful vocals embellishing a relationship post breakup. She reflects:

“Next time you’re thinking about texting your ex, listen to this song instead. This one is for when you know it’s for the best you’re not together anymore but you can’t help but look back and romanticize the past. So when that moment comes around, where you just want to wrap yourself up in the familiarity of someone you once had, play this song and then keep moving on.”

“Stayed” is out now and available everywhere, save and download here: https://cssl.fanlink.to/stayed.

Artikal Sound System is Chris Montague (guitar), Fabian Acuña (bass), Christopher Cope (keys), Adam Kampf (drums), and Logan Rex (vocals). Together their unique sound is edgy and raw with emotion. They are due to release their new album Welcome to Florida early next year. Working with renowned reggae-rock producer Danny Kalb on Welcome to Florida, the band pushed their edgy sound to explore deeper themes during the making of the new album to yield the most intimate and personal album to date.

Honing their sound which brings an R&B twist to the Cali reggae-rock genre, Artikal Sound System has released 4 songs from the new album. New music includes “Stayed,” “Spiritual Broadcaster,” ft. The Elovaters, “Dissolve” and “You’re An Asshole.” Welcome to Florida is due out February 1, 2022 on the tastemaker and iconic record label, Controlled Substance Sound Labs. Welcome to Florida will be available everywhere you stream music. Pre-Save and Pre-Order here: https://cssl.fanlink.to/welcome-to-florida

Ever such the road warriors, Artikal Sound System have graced the stage with fan celebrated artists like Dirty Heads, Common Kings, Eli Mac, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction, The Green, Badfish, Ballyhoo, Bumpin Uglies, Josh Heinrichs and The Elovaters. And have been included on influential festival rosters including Reggae Rise Up, Arizona Roots, Summerfest, Dirty Heads Orlando Vacation, Dry Diggings, Reggae in the Rockies, Gasparilla Festival, Summerfest, and California Roots: BAJA Sessions. The band is excited for their 2022 tour, select dates are listed below and check out the complete tour here.

Tour:

Thu, JAN 13 Black Sheep CO Springs, CO* Fri, JAN 14 Fox Theatre Boulder, CO* Sat, JAN 15 Moxi Theater Greeley, CO* Sun, JAN 16 Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT* Tue, JAN 18 The Olympic Boise, ID* Thu, JAN 20 Sessions Music Hall Eugene, OR* Fri, JAN 21 Nectar Lounge Seattle, WA* Sat, JAN 22 Star Theater Portland, OR* Sun, JAN 23 Volcanic Theatre Pub Bend, OR* Wed, JAN 26 Arcata Theatre Lounge Arcata, CA* Fri, JAN 28 Goldfield Trading Post Sacramento, CA* Sat, JAN 29 Felton Music Hall Felton, CA* Sun, JAN 30 Fulton 55 Fresno, CA* Thu, FEB 4 Backstage Bar & Billiards Las Vegas, NV* Sat, FEB 5 CaliVibes Fest 2022 Long Beach, CA Sun, FEB 6 Last Exit Phoenix, AZ* Tue, FEB 8 Launchpad Albuquerque, NM* Thu, FEB 10 Deep Ellum Dallas, TX* Fri, FEB 11 Scout Bar Houston, TX* Sat, FEB 12 Sam’s San Antonio, TX* Thu, MAY 26 California Roots Festival 2022 Monterey, CA*

* Bumpin Uglies w/ Artikal Sound System