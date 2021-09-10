Art Carter “You Are The One”: Radio/Media Download
Art Carter – “You Are The One”
You Are The One Key of C (by Art Carter) Style: Country-Rock Tempo: 120 BPM
(The Power of Love) “I’m seventeen life is all green… and I can’t.. do… no wrong..”
Executive Producer Art Carter
Music recorded at the Sound Emporium, Nashville, TN.
Producer & Arranger Scott Neubert
Engineer Kyle Hershman
Electric Guitar & Fiddle Jason Roller
Bass Matt McGee
Drums & Percussion Steve Holland
Keyboard Steve Peffer
Sax Sam Levine
Acoustic Guitar, Dobro, Steel, Banjo, Mandolin Scott Neubert
Vocals recorded at Walker Studios, Orlando, FL.
Producer, Mixing, Mastering Guy Walker
Lead Vocals Art Carter
Background Vocals Art Carter & Guy Walker
All songs written by Art Carter, except “Friday Night, Cold Hearted Woman, and I Can’t Change”, co-written with my brother “Jeff Carter”/ Art Carter Music / ASCAP.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Art Carter
Song Title: You Are The One
Publishing: Art Carter Music
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Texture
Record Label: Art Carter Music
|Radio Promotion:
|ADD Promotion
|Gary Lefkowith
|(212) 222-5212
|hifiadd@aol.com
|Publicity/PR:
|Manager:
|Booking Agent:
