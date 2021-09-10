Art Carter “You Are The One”: Radio/Media Download

Art Carter – “You Are The One”

You Are The One Key of C (by Art Carter) Style: Country-Rock Tempo: 120 BPM

(The Power of Love) “I’m seventeen life is all green… and I can’t.. do… no wrong..”

Executive Producer Art Carter

Music recorded at the Sound Emporium, Nashville, TN.

Producer & Arranger Scott Neubert

Engineer Kyle Hershman

Electric Guitar & Fiddle Jason Roller

Bass Matt McGee

Drums & Percussion Steve Holland

Keyboard Steve Peffer

Sax Sam Levine

Acoustic Guitar, Dobro, Steel, Banjo, Mandolin Scott Neubert

Vocals recorded at Walker Studios, Orlando, FL.

Producer, Mixing, Mastering Guy Walker

Lead Vocals Art Carter

Background Vocals Art Carter & Guy Walker

All songs written by Art Carter, except “Friday Night, Cold Hearted Woman, and I Can’t Change”, co-written with my brother “Jeff Carter”/ Art Carter Music / ASCAP.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Art Carter

Song Title: You Are The One

Publishing: Art Carter Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Texture

Record Label: Art Carter Music