Art Carter “Through The Waters” now at radio
National-International Recording & Radio Artist – Soulful, Modern Country-Rock & Americana – Singer / Songwriter / Producer
Art Carter
Through The Waters
Impacting
May 22nd, 2023
Through The Waters
(Verse 1)
When this world… knocks you down…
You fall so far.. you can’t be found..
All alone… no one cares…
All by yourself… so much despair….
Then you feel your hand in mine…
I lift you up… you are fine…
(Chorus 1)
I’ll be your guide through the waters…
They’re rising up my sons and daughters…
I’ll lead the way… when you can’t find the day…
So don’t look… around… life brings us raging waters…
They’re rising up… at your doorstep….
So come take my hand… and I’ll show who I am…
Don’t be afraid…
Executive Producer Art Carter
Music recorded at the Sound Emporium, Nashville, TN.
Producer & Arranger Scott Neubert
Engineer Kyle Hershman
Electric Guitar & Fiddle Jason Roller
Bass Matt McGee
Drums & Percussion Steve Holland
Keyboard Steve Peffer
Sax Sam Levine
Acoustic Guitar, Dobro, Steel, Banjo, Mandolin Scott Neubert
Vocals recorded at Walker Studios, Orlando, FL.
Producer, Mixing, Mastering Guy Walker
Lead Vocals Art Carter
Background Vocals Art Carter & Guy Walker
All songs written by Art Carter, except “Friday Night, Cold Hearted Woman, and I Can’t Change”, co-written with my brother “Jeff Carter”/ Art Carter Music / ASCAP.
———————-
“Art Carter”, is a Nashville Recording Artist, based in Orlando, with music playing on radio Worldwide, He has charted many times Nationally & Internationally.
Mainstream Favorite Single (2022)” on the IMN (Independent Music Network), for song “Cold Hearted Woman.”
New Discovery Artist of the Year (2021)” on the IMN (Independent Music Network), for song “You Are The One.”
Hello Everyone, thanks for stopping by!! There are different things to checkout, music, videos, information, etc., and you can purchase music through my STORE.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Art Carter
Song Title: Through The Waters
Publishing: Art Carter Music
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Texture
Record Label: Art Carter Music
|Record Label:
|Art Carter Music
|Art Carter
|407-282-8024
|artcarteriii@hotmail.com
|Radio Promotion:
|Triplestrand Productions
|Dixie McCorkell
|+1 763 274 2711
|ddsj84@yahoo.com
|Publicity/PR:
|Art Carter Music
|Art Carter
|407-282-8024
|artcarteriii@hotmail.com
|Manager:
|Art Carter Music
|Art Carter
|407-282-8024
|artcarteriii@hotmail.com
|Booking Agent:
|Art Carter Music
|Art Carter
|407-282-8024
|artcarteriii@hotmail.com