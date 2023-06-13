Art Carter “Through The Waters” now at radio

National-International Recording & Radio Artist – Soulful, Modern Country-Rock & Americana – Singer / Songwriter / Producer

Art Carter

Through The Waters

Impacting

May 22nd, 2023

Through The Waters

(Verse 1)

When this world… knocks you down…

You fall so far.. you can’t be found..

All alone… no one cares…

All by yourself… so much despair….

Then you feel your hand in mine…

I lift you up… you are fine…

(Chorus 1)

I’ll be your guide through the waters…

They’re rising up my sons and daughters…

I’ll lead the way… when you can’t find the day…

So don’t look… around… life brings us raging waters…

They’re rising up… at your doorstep….

So come take my hand… and I’ll show who I am…

Don’t be afraid…

Executive Producer Art Carter

Music recorded at the Sound Emporium, Nashville, TN.

Producer & Arranger Scott Neubert

Engineer Kyle Hershman

Electric Guitar & Fiddle Jason Roller

Bass Matt McGee

Drums & Percussion Steve Holland

Keyboard Steve Peffer

Sax Sam Levine

Acoustic Guitar, Dobro, Steel, Banjo, Mandolin Scott Neubert

Vocals recorded at Walker Studios, Orlando, FL.

Producer, Mixing, Mastering Guy Walker

Lead Vocals Art Carter

Background Vocals Art Carter & Guy Walker

All songs written by Art Carter, except “Friday Night, Cold Hearted Woman, and I Can’t Change”, co-written with my brother “Jeff Carter”/ Art Carter Music / ASCAP.

———————-

“Art Carter”, is a Nashville Recording Artist, based in Orlando, with music playing on radio Worldwide, He has charted many times Nationally & Internationally.

Mainstream Favorite Single (2022)” on the IMN (Independent Music Network), for song “Cold Hearted Woman.”

New Discovery Artist of the Year (2021)” on the IMN (Independent Music Network), for song “You Are The One.”

Hello Everyone, thanks for stopping by!! There are different things to checkout, music, videos, information, etc., and you can purchase music through my STORE.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Art Carter

Song Title: Through The Waters

Publishing: Art Carter Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Texture

Record Label: Art Carter Music