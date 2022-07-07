Art Carter “Cold Hearted Woman”: Radio/Media Download
Art Carter – Cold Hearted Woman
—————————————-
Executive Producer Art Carter
Music recorded at the Sound Emporium, Nashville, TN.
Producer & Arranger Scott Neubert
Engineer Kyle Hershman
Electric Guitar & Fiddle Jason Roller
Bass Matt McGee
Drums & Percussion Steve Holland
Keyboard Steve Peffer
Sax Sam Levine
Acoustic Guitar, Dobro, Steel, Banjo, Mandolin Scott Neubert
Vocals recorded at Walker Studios, Orlando, FL.
Producer, Mixing, Mastering Guy Walker
Lead Vocals Art Carter
Background Vocals Art Carter & Guy Walker
All songs written by Art Carter, except “Friday Night, Cold Hearted Woman, and I Can’t Change”, co-written with my brother “Jeff Carter”/ Art Carter Music / ASCAP.
———————-
“Art Carter”, is a Nashville Recording Artist, based in Orlando, with music playing on radio Worldwide, He has charted many times Nationally & Internationally.
New Discovery Artist of the Year (2021)" on the IMN (Independent Music Network), for song "You Are The One."
http://www.independentmusicnetwork.com/imn_awards_2021.html
Website – https://artcarter.com/
Amazon Music – https://www.amazon.com/Texture-Art-Carter/dp/B01N0XW66G
Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/us/album/texture/1192540820
—————————————-
Cold Hearted Woman Key of A
(by Art Carter & Jeff Carter)
Style: Country/Blues/Rock
Tempo: 115 BPM, 4/4
(Intro) | C . . . | E . . . | C . . . | E . . . |
(Chorus 1)
A E A E
She’s a cold hearted woman just a cold hearted… woman yeah!!…
C E
A cold hearted woman
A C D A A
She’s got me rollin’ with ecstasy but singing the blues…
| C . . . | E . . . | C . . . | E . . . |
(Verse 1)
E A
Long legs dark hair… a tiny waist…..
E D
Green eyes high heels… expensive taste……
E A
Champagne caviar… diamonds too!!……
C D E
(Real fine looking…)
She’s Real fine looking… here’s a warning to you!!……
(Chorus 2)
A A E E
(cold… hearted… woman) (cold… hearted… woman yeah!!…)
She’s a cold… hearted… woman just a cold… hearted… woman yeah!!…
A A
(cold… hearted… woman)
A cold… hearted… woman
E G D
She’s got me rollin’ with ecstasy but singing the blues…
(Turnaround) | A | C | A | C |
(Verse 2)
E A
Fast cars luxury… is what she craves….
E D
Charge cards vacations… how can I save?……
E A
Why do I you ask… put up with it all?……
C D E
(so hot baby…)
Cause she’s my so hot baby… she’s worth it all!!……
– (Chorus 2)
– (Turnaround) | A | C | A | C |
(Music Break)
| D . . . | A . . . | D . . . | A . . . |
| D . . . | A . . . | E . . . | E . . . |
| D . . . | A . . . | D . . . | A . . . |
| D . . . | A . . . |
C D E
(She’s Real fine looking…)
She’s Real fine looking… here’s a warning to you!!……
– (Chorus 2)
– (Turnaround) | A | C | A | C |
(Verse 3)
E A
Shopping restaurants… are all that we do….
E D
Large bills payments… it just can’t be true……
E A
Every time I think of… saying goodbye……
C D E
(strips down naked…)
She strips down naked… it could make me cry!!……
– (Chorus 2)
(Outtro)
E G D
(Don’t you know my baby’s got me..) (singing the blues!!…… )
Don’t you know my baby’s got me… singing the blues!!……
E G D
(Rollin’ with ecstasy..) (so fun being used…)
Rollin’ with ecstasy so fun being used…
| A . C . | A . C . | A . C . | D . C . | A D A
END
Art Carter – Texture
Copyright 2017, Art Carter
All Rights Reserved / Art Carter Music / ASCAP
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Art Carter
Song Title: Cold Hearted Woman
Publishing: Art Carter Music
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Texture
Record Label: Art Carter Music
