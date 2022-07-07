Art Carter “Cold Hearted Woman”: Radio/Media Download

Art Carter – Cold Hearted Woman

Cold Hearted Woman

She’s a cold hearted woman

just a cold hearted… woman yeah!!…

A cold hearted woman

She’s got me rollin’ with ecstasy but singing the blues…)

Executive Producer Art Carter

Music recorded at the Sound Emporium, Nashville, TN.

Producer & Arranger Scott Neubert

Engineer Kyle Hershman

Electric Guitar & Fiddle Jason Roller

Bass Matt McGee

Drums & Percussion Steve Holland

Keyboard Steve Peffer

Sax Sam Levine

Acoustic Guitar, Dobro, Steel, Banjo, Mandolin Scott Neubert

Vocals recorded at Walker Studios, Orlando, FL.

Producer, Mixing, Mastering Guy Walker

Lead Vocals Art Carter

Background Vocals Art Carter & Guy Walker

All songs written by Art Carter, except “Friday Night, Cold Hearted Woman, and I Can’t Change”, co-written with my brother “Jeff Carter”/ Art Carter Music / ASCAP.

“Art Carter”, is a Nashville Recording Artist, based in Orlando, with music playing on radio Worldwide, He has charted many times Nationally & Internationally.

New Discovery Artist of the Year (2021)” on the IMN (Independent Music Network), for song “You Are The One.” Check it out here!

http://www.independentmusicnetwork.com/imn_awards_2021.html

Cold Hearted Woman Key of A

(by Art Carter & Jeff Carter)

Style: Country/Blues/Rock

Tempo: 115 BPM, 4/4

(Intro) | C . . . | E . . . | C . . . | E . . . |

(Chorus 1)

A E A E

She’s a cold hearted woman just a cold hearted… woman yeah!!…

C E

A cold hearted woman

A C D A A

She’s got me rollin’ with ecstasy but singing the blues…

| C . . . | E . . . | C . . . | E . . . |

(Verse 1)

E A

Long legs dark hair… a tiny waist…..

E D

Green eyes high heels… expensive taste……

E A

Champagne caviar… diamonds too!!……

C D E

(Real fine looking…)

She’s Real fine looking… here’s a warning to you!!……

(Chorus 2)

A A E E

(cold… hearted… woman) (cold… hearted… woman yeah!!…)

She’s a cold… hearted… woman just a cold… hearted… woman yeah!!…

A A

(cold… hearted… woman)

A cold… hearted… woman

E G D

She’s got me rollin’ with ecstasy but singing the blues…

(Turnaround) | A | C | A | C |

(Verse 2)

E A

Fast cars luxury… is what she craves….

E D

Charge cards vacations… how can I save?……

E A

Why do I you ask… put up with it all?……

C D E

(so hot baby…)

Cause she’s my so hot baby… she’s worth it all!!……

– (Chorus 2)

– (Turnaround) | A | C | A | C |

(Music Break)

| D . . . | A . . . | D . . . | A . . . |

| D . . . | A . . . | E . . . | E . . . |

| D . . . | A . . . | D . . . | A . . . |

| D . . . | A . . . |

C D E

(She’s Real fine looking…)

She’s Real fine looking… here’s a warning to you!!……

– (Chorus 2)

– (Turnaround) | A | C | A | C |

(Verse 3)

E A

Shopping restaurants… are all that we do….

E D

Large bills payments… it just can’t be true……

E A

Every time I think of… saying goodbye……

C D E

(strips down naked…)

She strips down naked… it could make me cry!!……

– (Chorus 2)

(Outtro)

E G D

(Don’t you know my baby’s got me..) (singing the blues!!…… )

Don’t you know my baby’s got me… singing the blues!!……

E G D

(Rollin’ with ecstasy..) (so fun being used…)

Rollin’ with ecstasy so fun being used…

| A . C . | A . C . | A . C . | D . C . | A D A

END

Art Carter – Texture

Copyright 2017, Art Carter

All Rights Reserved / Art Carter Music / ASCAP

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Art Carter

Song Title: Cold Hearted Woman

Publishing: Art Carter Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Texture

Record Label: Art Carter Music