“Around the Sun” is GALASO’s Perfect Summer Anthem

ABOUT GALASO

GALASO is a new alt-pop artist out of Austin, Texas, blending styles of dance, R&B, psychedelic rock and house together to create an exciting sound. All music is written, arranged and produced by Jacob Galasso, dreaming up worlds from his home studio for listeners to dive into. A project driven by passion, GALASO aims to create art that is not bound by genre or style but merely focused on creating beautiful pieces that are powerful and moving for audiences.

GALASO’s debut EP, Around The Sun, showcases the capabilities of this new artist as he explores the depth of falling in love, unescapable loneliness, insecurities and the cyclical rotations we continuously fall into throughout our lives. This project is just the beginning of what will undoubtedly be an exciting career from a young, hungry artist, driven by the desire to inspire and change the world through art.