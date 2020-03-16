Arkansas-Based Pop Punk Band Go For Gold Drop New Single “At Home” Off Upcoming ‘Color Me’ EP

Arkansas-based pop-punk band Go For Gold have released their new single “At Home” via InVogue Records, out on all digital music platforms NOW.

Stream the track on all DSPs here: https://orcd.co/athome.

Serving as the lead single off of their upcoming ‘Color Me’ EP (out May 15), the band is diving in headfirst with poignant lyricism and sentimental instrumentation. It’s rare for a band to be this well-developed so early on in their careers, but Go For Gold have earned unwavering support in their local music scene, and their ability to craft infectious pop-laced, yet punky, hooks caught the ears of InVogue Records.

“At Home” provides a strong taste of what’s to come on their upcoming EP, and sets a clear path for the band to continue capturing national attention in 2020. About the single, the band states:

“This is the first single being released from the EP and first track on the EP. The song is about struggling with mental health and searching for a way out of that downward spiral. It is an admittance of having a problem and the beginning of a search for a solution.”

Arkansas-based pop-punk powerhouse Go For Gold are profoundly nostalgic. The 5-piece, who recently announced their signing to InVogue Records, is more contagious than ever on their new single “Let Me Go”. Released in early January via InVogue, “Let Me Go” is a testament to the band’s ability to write distinctive hooks, while simultaneously maintaining a self-aware style of lyricism. The band’s energy alone is captivating – amidst surging guitars and deliciously addictive melodies, it’s almost impossible to not want to throw a fist in the air at first listen. As they gear up for a 2020 EP release, Go For Gold continues to solidify their place as a dynamic, intensely infectious, dance-your-problems-away band on the rise.