Ariana Grande Sets New Vevo 24Hr View Record

The music video from ARIANA GRANDE “thank u, next” is set to break the VEVO 24 hour view count record with over 50 Million views. The video was released on VEVO, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30th at 3p (ET).

The “thank u, next” video features KRIS JENNER playing ARIANA’s mom as well as a representation of some of movies most iconic romantic comedies. The scenes feature cameos from JENNIFER COOLIDGE, JONATHAN BENNETT, TROYE SIVAN, COLLEEN BALLINGER, DANIELLA MONET, ELIZABETH GILLIES and STEFANIE DRUMMOND.

“It’s with great pleasure that we announce that ARIANA GRANDE’s ‘thank u, next’ has broken the VEVO 24 hour view-count record.” Said VEVO Head Content, Programing & Marketing JP EVANGELISTA. “This video continues a string of immensely creative visual work that ARIANA has released on our platform this year. Each video has been meticulously crafted and has had a brilliant lead up campaign. ARIANA and HANNAH LUX DAVIS’ entertaining work now joins the ranks of some of our most successful videos of all time. We congratulate ARIANA and the REPUBLIC family on this massive success.”