Ariana Grande keeps rolling out hit after hit & all of them seem to hit the top of the charts in record time. Same thing can be said for her just released “7 Rings” (Universal/UMG). This track in on pace to set records all over the pop world as the adds and spins are totally out of control. Ariana has started out this year right where she left things off last year and that’s an artist that is set to break all of the rules and records. Fletcher is also on fire and make no mistake about that. The single “Undrunk” (Capitol) is already fast becoming a real solid favorite among our music and program directors. If you are not on this one, make sure to save a slot on your list for this gem as it appears it’s going to the top of the charts.

The paring of Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd is what we call pure music magic. Everybody in the music programming world is singing the praises of “Lost In The Fire” (Columbia). This is a real haunting track with amazing potential so keep a watchful eye as it continues to build by leaps and bounds. Sabrina Carpenter is picking up things of musical value into this first quarter. The track “Sue Me” (Hollywood) is one of her best to date and as she’s been building her platform at a rather steady pace, watch out for her in 2019.

Lauren Daigle is an artist that we know from Christian radio. She’s now being embraced in the pop music world and in a very big way. Her debut for us is the single “You Say” (Centricity Music/WB). Sounding very similar to another great vocal artist we know (perhaps Adel), Lauren has a very bright future as she makes the move to crossover. Calvin Harris has joined forces with Rag N Bone Man for a cut that is breaking like wild-fire. “Giant” (Columbia) is the one that is getting a big thumbs up at radio and this one is so good that you just can’t put it down so get it into a power rotation already.

Dua Lipa is as hot as any female artist at the format. She proves it over and over again but this time with the generous and loving “Swan Song” (WB/WEA). America’s very best bands these days in Imagine Dragons continues to light up the charts. The new single “Bad Liar” (Kid Ina Korner/Interscope) shows some pretty stellar vocal talents and production that should take this track quite a long way. Rita Ora has a little gem on her hands and make no mistake about that. “Let You Love Me” (Atlantic) is one of her best to date and the somewhat ignored recording artist really spreads her wings here.

The Drax Project along with Hailee Steinfeld are making things happen in a very big way. “Woke Up Late” (300 Entertainment) is a track that you need to spend a little time with as it is pure magic. The Backstreet Boys are better than ever and if you don’t believe me just ask them. Their current “No Place” (RCA/RLG) is giving them yet another “chance” at mainstream radio. Pink is on fire again this year. Her “A Million Dreams” (Atlantic) could be one of her best and deserves your immediate attention.

Brett Benowitz is making friends in all the right places. His track “Make It Right” (Ind) is pulling in a record number of early believers and that’s a really good sign. Also getting some action is recording artist Ryan Human. “With You” (Ind) is the track that is on fire and doing extremely well. Recording artist Devi is taking the music world by storm with “Let’s Get Funky” & this track is already closing in on the #1 spot in record time. DK Davis is also doing better than any indie artist on the planet as this “Love Me Again” (Route 66) has been a real winner.

This is our big Nominations issue and a CRS special. Please take the time to vote for all of your favorite artists and bands on our website. We had a record number of votes in the nomination process and now with those are set in stone, it is time to pick our winners. We congratulate all of our nominees and wish them the best of luck getting into the winner’s circle. I’ll see you next time right here for all of the biggest hits on the planet.