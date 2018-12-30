Ariana Grande Cancels Las Vegas Performance For ‘Health Reasons’

ARIANA GRANDE was forced to cancel her planned one-off LAS VEGAS performance at THE CHELSEA at the COSMOPOLITAN on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29th, just two days before NEW YEAR’S EVE with what is being described as “unforeseeable health reasons.”

The pop star who was suffering from bronchitis, according to TMZ, posted the following to her INSTAGRAM story: “VEGAS, I’m currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won’t be able to see you this weekend. I love you and so look forward to seeing u and making it up to u next year.”

Refunds are being offered for ticket buyers at their point of purchase.

This was to be GRANDE’s last live performance before her SWEETENER WORLD TOUR kicks off on MARCH 18th at the TIMES UNION CENTER in ALBANY, NY.

GRANDE’s “Thank U, Next” just spent its sixth week at #1, and was recently nominated for two GRAMMYS. Her year included the end of her engagement to PETE DAVIDSON and the death of her ex, rapper MAC MILLER.