Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét Drop New Song “Monopoly”
Singer/songwriter Victoria Monét has enlisted Ariana Grande for a new single called “Monopoly.” In the song, Ariana appears to sing, “I like women and men.” She also sings, “Even though we gave up that 90%,” referencing the fact that 90% of royalties from the Sound of Music-sampling “7 rings” goes to Rodgers & Hammerstein.
“Monopoly” arrives with a visual, directed by Alfredo Flores and Ricky Alvarez (though it’s unclear if it’s the same Ricky Alvarez who dated Ariana and was referenced in “thank u, next”). See the emoji-filled video below.
thank u, next arrived less than a year after Ariana Grande’s previous album Sweetener—a record that earned Grande her first-ever Grammy this year. Grande is currently on tour and will headline this year’s Coachella later this month.