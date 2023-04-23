Aria Charting Australian Duo The Long and Short of It Release “How Big Is It?”

Award-winning Melbourne country duo, The Long and Short of It, release their new single, “How Big Is It?” The incredibly catchy chorus has everyone singing along to the whimsical country lyrics, with Patsy Toop on lead vocals for the first time. The single coming from the pair of heartfelt traditional and contemporary country music artists is about the invaluable love that someone can offer when it comes to knowing how big their heart is.

‘How Big…How Big is Your heart. Big enough to wrap me up with all the love I need, How Big…How Big is your heart. Open up, just enough, honey let me see. Is It big enough for me.’ Among the members of the duo are David Baird and Patsy Toop, whose musicality is often pensive, but “How Big Is It?” goes on to give descriptions of how a person finds themselves not settling for less than they deserve.

This is the first single release where Patsy takes the lead vocals and showcases her forceful vocal delivery with an upbeat tempo. “I just love clever lyrics, and this song does not disappoint. I recorded this song awhile back and sat on it, but now it’s time to boldly release a highly energetic and fun song straight from the heart, says Patsy.”

Written by Nashville-based songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Chip Martin, “How Big Is It?” portrays a fun and soon-to-be-fan favorite message of realizing what truly matters when it comes to being wrapped in all the love.

“How Big Is It?” has elements of acting on feelings, as music gives us the benefit of being able to convey certain messages that come from emotional ecstasy. Patsy adds, “I hope you enjoy unraveling the words of these lyrics with a smile on your dial.”

This new single continues to present new capabilities after releasing their The Long and Short of It released their album Midnight Choir, which climbed to #1 on the ARIA Australian Country Albums Chart as well as #3 on the ARIA Country Albums Chart and #6 on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart.

To stay up to date with the Long and Short Of It Band, visit their Website and listen to them on Spotify.

About The Long and Short of It

Self-described as their “best work to date,” Midnight Choir is the new album from the award-winning Melbourne country duo, The Long and Short of It, which blends traditional and contemporary country. The album debuted at #1 on the ARIA Country Music Albums Chart.

Leading its charge is the single ‘Cowboy Lonesome,’ that paints the picture of a lonely cowboy missing his partner in the wilderness and how that rural and outback isolation presents a whole new level of loneliness.

The single is the debut collaboration between the pair and Nashville-based producer, Kenny Royster, whom the pair met during a trip to Nashville in 2013 and is credited for his work with US country superstar Luke Combs. The single “Midnight Choir” has also been released with abundant success. Check out The Long and Short Of It duo on YouTube!

The Long and Short of It are David Baird and Patsy Toop OAM, who first met in 2007 and already have an impressive resume to boot that includes six album releases, two EPs, and have earnt themselves a slew of awards including a Tamworth Songwriters Award (2011), a Tasmanian Independent Country Music Award for Most Popular Duo (2016), three-time winner of an Indie Country Music Australia (ICMA) Award for Most Popular Independent Country Duo (2017, 2019 & 2021), a Southern Star Awards Award for Best Duo or Band (2016) and a two-time winner of a Gold Media Medallion Award for Best Duo Nationally (2015 & 2018) – to name a few.

The pair’s sumptuous harmonies have been described as “honey-coated chocolate.” David and Patsy continue to uphold their commitment to penning songs that are relatable, inspirational and are storytelling. Since their first release in 2009, the pair have continued to grow musically with every release.

The duo’s 2013 release of ‘You Made Me Stronger’ earned them a Songwriter, Composers and Lyricists Association (SCALA) Festival Of Original Music (FOOM) Award, describing their title track as a “Brilliant Masterpiece” with four of the album’s tracks peaking at number one on Australia’s leading national country music airplay chart. The pair’s 2016 album ‘The Night Of Our Life’ jumped into ARIA Hot Hits chart at number 3 and remained in the charts for over 20 weeks, whilst also producing four number one independent radio airplay hits. Their ‘Limited Edition Requested Favourites’ album debuted at Number 5 on the ARIA Country Albums Chart.

The album is an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary country music. From ballads to beer-drinking songs- all are heartfelt renditions to inspire happy thoughts and good times.

On the live circuit, their captivating and engaging live shows have earned the adoration of fans and critics alike and have frequented country music festivals in Tamworth, Mildura, Canberra, Mt Gambier, Ballina, amongst others over the past decade.

About Dead Horse Branding

Dead Horse Branding is an award-winning public relations, management and branding agency with headquarters in both Nashville, TN, and Sydney, Australia. Dead Horse Branding creates, designs, and refines each component of a brand, ensuring that the brand will always hit the right chord on every level. Dead Horse Branding’s business model is a cutting-edge management and branding service all-in-house that spans multiple industries, including music, fashion, design, business, culinary, entertainment, fitness, and more. There are 7 primary formulas to branding and Dead Horse does them all under one roof, making them a very competitive branding agency.

Branding is an identity developed through our DH7 branding formula, which includes: strategic planning, logo and image design, photography and visual assets, website design, marketing and social media, publicity, licensing, and distribution. Dead Horse Branding’s brand-building technique has been implemented into the education system in the USA and Australia. Rick Caballo and Melissa Core-Caballo were instrumental in helping to lead Kennesaw State University’s Joel A. Katz Music and Entertainment Business program (MEBUS) as one of top curriculums ranked by Billboard Magazine 2022.

Baha Men, LOVING MARY (Steven Tyler’s solo band), Cyndi Lauper, Hachette Book Group, Simon and Schuster, Bo Diddley Estate, HENDRIX Music Academy, Grammy Winning Mark O’Connor Band, Universal Music Group, MTSU, Sony Music, ACPI Group, Interior Designer Kathy Anderson, Gigi Butler of Gigi Cupcakes, TEDx, NAMM, Songwriting University, Marc Jordan, Music Producer Tony Brown, Jayne Denham, Average Joes Entertainment, Music Expo, Joel A. Katz MEBUS Program, The Today Show, Lionsgate, and Hallmark are some of the brands we have had the pleasure of working within the USA and internationally.

Visit deadhorsebranding.com for more information!

Relevant Hashtags

