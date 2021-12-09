Ari Blitz and Arturo Kahan Remix Meg Berry’s Chart-Topping “Happy Holiday Song”

Producers Ari Blitz (Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Sofia Reyes) and Arturo Kahan have remixed Meg Berry’s chart-topping holiday classic “The Happy Holiday Song” released on Farm To Table Sounds.

“Working with Meg has been an amazing experience. Getting to blend completely different genres & sounds was such fun and very rewarding. We hope this “Happy Holiday Song” Remix brings as much joy to you all as it has brought us.” says the duo

“Gosh, with well-over 2.5 billion streams between them, that’s some high praise. What can I say? I absolutely love the original version which I produced but I’ve fallen head over heels for their EDM-Country remix. And I know you will too. I can’t get enough of it. It’s epic. Which of course makes it the perfect soundtrack for an epically happy Holiday.” says Berry

Currently, Meg Berry’s “The Thanksgiving Song” can be found rocketing up radio charts across AC/Hot AC, Country and Top40. Meg’s American Holiday Classic, “Happy Holiday Song” debuted at #3 on Holiday Radio in November.

About Meg Berry:

Singer-songwriter, producer Meg Berry has been praised everywhere from Billboard Magazine to Refinery 29. Her song “Colored Balloons” spent 3 weeks at #1 on Top 40 radio. Currently, Meg’s “The Thanksgiving Song” can be found impacting radio across Country, Top 40 and AC/Hot. Meg’s radio ride began when her “Happy Holiday Song” debuted in November 2020 at #3 on the Holiday radio charts. Live, Meg made her solo-artist debut at the CBGB’s Music and Film Festival in NYC on Saturday, October 11, 2014 headlining the reopening of the infamous Bar 13 in Union Square to a packed house. Meg lives and records for her record label Farm to Table Sounds in a big ole barn in South Orange, NJ with her family. Meg Berry is the author of an alt country song cycle in her signature Gotham Country style that tells the very personal story of the man who goes to war and brings the war home. For more info go to MegBerry.com or find her on every social media platform @MegBerryMusic

