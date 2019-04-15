Aretha Franklin and Composer Ellen Reid Win 2019 Pulitzer Prizes for Music

Today, the 2019 Pulitzer Prize winners have been announced. Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has won the Pulitzer Prize for Music. She is being honored for her opera p r i s m. Watch an interview with Reid about the project below. Finalists included James Romig—for his solo piano composition Still—and Andrew Norman, for his orchestral work Sustain.

The late Aretha Franklin was also awarded a “Special Citation,” for “her indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades.”

Ellen Reid is a composer based in Los Angeles and New York. p r i s m, her debut opera, focuses on the psychological trauma following sexual assault, told through a surreal story taking place between a mother and daughter in a “pristine sanctuary” where they are “locked away from the world.” Its premiere made Reid the very first composer to be commissioned by all four of Los Angeles’ major classical music institutions: the Los Angeles Philharmonic, L.A. Master Chorale, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and L.A. Opera. The libretto was written by Roxie Perkins, and it was directed by James Darrah.