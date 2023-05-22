Apryll Aileen Releases New Single “Catch Me”

Halifax, NS – Atlantic Canadian pop singer-songwriter, Apryll Aileen has just released her new single “Catch Me” , from her upcoming album “Bad Things”. What began as a sultry jazzy piano song, has turned into a full on electro-pop hit that could rival soundtracks from any of the most recent James Bond films.

The chorus lyrics “I walk a lonely road, oh so far from home, cause I can’t let ‘em catch me” leaves the listener wondering who she’s truly on the run from. Is she a spy or is she running from commitment, they may ask, as she taunts both lovers and villains to catch her as she sets sail onto the next journey, in pursuit of her mission.

The music video was shot & directed by Ginevra Syperek (“This Hour Has 22 Minutes”) and drone operator Michael Smith of Flying Fish Halifax. The video features Aileen sailing a catamaran, getting alongside the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) – the lead ship of her class of United States Navy aircraft carriers, on its maiden deployment voyage outside of her home country, in the Halifax Harbour.

Apryll Aileen is a classically trained pianist with a touch of science & spirituality; an alt-pop soulful vocalist, guitarist and songwriter hailing from Atlantic Canada.

After a successful World Junior Hockey Championships show this year and a summer tour that had her performing at the legendary Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, the Carleton in Halifax and headlining the stage at the 2022 Canada Games in Niagara Falls, Aileen is preparing for the upcoming release of her full album “Bad Things” in Spring 2023.

