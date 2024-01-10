April Diamond “Feels So Good” now at radio

April Diamond is a Billboard charting recording artist, who has received the #1 Chart position on the National New Music Radio Charts, and is a Social Media Influencer with her show “LIVE with April Diamond. She is also a published vocal coach. April’s first Dance Club Hit Single “Lose Control” climbed the Billboard Dance Charts and continues to be the song of choice in clubs today. Her next Hit Single, “I Got The Music In Me” appeared on 8 different National New Music Radio Charts for a total of 24 amazing weeks, 6 of those weeks being at #1. “I Got The Music In Me” also received the Song Of The Year award (out of 3,000 songs) from the Independent Music Network and is still being played on radio stations today. This song features Grammy Nominated & Award winning Artist and Producer David Longoria on the trumpet, and the iconic ShowChoir Powerhouse, under the direction of Mr. Brandon Jennings in Burbank CA. This was the very first Showchoir to appear on a Charting Recording Artists Single. April’s newest singles, “Feels So Good” and “I Got A Secret”, are on Spotify and all streaming platforms. These high-energy, feel good songs are quickly becoming more big hits for April. This will do doubt be a banner year for April Diamond as “Feels So Good” takes flight.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: April Diamond

Song Title: Feels So Good

Publishing: Del Oro Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Feels So Good

Record Label: Del Oro