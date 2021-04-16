April Diamond & David Longoria w/David Longoria “I Got The Music In Me” Impacting Now: Radio Download

The music world is about to experience the talents of April Diamond & David Longoria along with the Powerhouse Choir as they team up for the strong rendition of the classic “I Got The Music In Me”. “We expect a stellar showing of support from our stations with this new and exciting entry”, notes Chad Bell from National Radio Hits. April Diamond has had a brilliant career that started when she climbed the Billboard Dance chart in 2019 with her debut single “Lose Control”. She has since toured music festivals and concerts throughout Europe to rave critical acclaim. David Longoria made his mark in the world of Jazz & dance music by combining elements of both to great success. His Billboard Top20 releases include a duet with Cece Peniston “Deeper Love”. His PBS TV special “Baila” has aired on more than 300 TV stations and introduced David’s artful blend of genres and great musicians. The Powerhouse is a famous school choir that inspired the movie and TV series Glee. Together this team brings us an amazing music experience that the radio world is about to share. So get ready as “I Got The Music In Me” from April Diamond & David Longoria W/the Powerhouse Choir takes flight.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: April Diamond & David Longoria w/Powerhouse Choir

Song Title: I Got The Music In Me

Publishing: Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: I Got The Music In Me

Record Label: Del Oro