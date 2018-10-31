Applications Being Accepted For CMA Foundation’s Music Teachers Of Excellence Program

The CMA FOUNDATION, the philanthropic arm of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA), is now accepting applications for its fourth annual MUSIC TEACHERS OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS program. This year, the CMA FOUNDATION will accept applications from music teachers nationwide. The MUSIC TEACHERS OF EXCELLENCE program seeks to recognize the best and brightest music teachers from NASHVILLE and beyond; award recipients are selected based upon their dedication to offering a quality music program to their students and the impact they’ve had on their school community through music. The CMA FOUNDATION will invest a combined $150,000 to support both personal and professional expenses related to award recipients’ music programs in an effort to help drive their commitment forward.

“Research and data continue to show us the positive impact a quality music education can have on a child’s life today and in the future,” said CMA FOUNDATION Exec. Dir. TIFFANY KERNS. “We know that without the commitment, passion, and support of music educators, our children would not have a program to help them thrive. Our MUSIC TEACHERS OF EXCELLENCE program is designed to celebrate those making a difference in their music classroom every single day — getting kids to show up to school and helping to shape them into being creative leaders in their communities.” To submit a music teacher for the MUSIC TEACHERS OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS, visit the nomination website here.