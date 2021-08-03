AP Tobler’s Debut EP ‘Alternate Vision’ Is A Melancholic Grunge Masterpiece

Teenage Grunge poet AP Tobler released her debut EP Alternate Vision, just after her 16th birthday. The talented multi-instrumentalist takes a dive into raw, honest songwriting influenced by grunge and alternative rock, and while most people shy away from what scares them, AP Tobler faces her fears in writing about it. The result? A catharsis for both her and her listener.

At its core, Alternate Vision is a project that screams honesty, transparency, and relatability. Through the five song EP, AP dives deep into overwhelming emotions from anger and betrayal to disillusionment and depression. “[The EP] is a collection of my strongest feelings and emotions when I wrote it,” AP says, “so each track is a little piece of my soul encapsulated into a song.” As a result, the listener can feel the emotions as if it were their own. This is a skill that most songwriters strive for throughout their career, but AP’s honest lyricism paired with rock drums and gritty guitars has helped her grasp the skill early.

Alternate Vision is available for streaming now.

AP previously teased the EP with her single “Eye for an Eye,” released on June 23rd. The track utilizes dirty electric guitar, intense drums, and an emotive vocal delivery to describe AP’s experience of being in a toxic friendship. The single is a bold track that demonstrates seething anger, and it is a standalone example of AP’s emotive music. The EP then moves into tracks like “Solemn Farewell” and “Vacant” which epitomize AP’s eloquent lyricism and painfully honest depictions of the darkness so many of us can find ourselves lost in. In “Solemn Farewell”, a song that, at its core, is a suicide note, AP sings, “And I don’t have a choice//Something has to die to feel free//Choking, lost my voice//Who am I supposed to be?” The power in AP’s music is her complete and utter transparency of the intense emotions she describes. There is no downplaying or simplifying; instead, it is incredibly honest in the way AP bears her feelings on topics that many of us shy away from or fail to talk about.

As her debut EP, Alternate Vision is setting the bar high, and as a young teenager, AP has her whole career ahead of her. As she nurtures her obvious talent and continues to create boldly, AP Tobler could play a major role in the rediscovery of grunge and alternative rock.

About AP Tobler:

Annapurna “AP” Tobler is a multi-instrumentalist musician, singer, and songwriter based in San Jose, CA. Often described as a “grunge poet,” AP writes music with heavy riffs and complex themes, holding mental health topics as vital influences in her songwriting. AP aims to share her experiences with anxiety and depression by crafting songs rooted in grunge and alternative rock, with hopes that these thematic elements will speak to listeners who are going through similar experiences.

AP’s musical journey began with the discovery of drums at the age of 8. She explored the sounds and composition of grunge, hard rock, metal, and jazz through her studies, adding guitar and bass to her instrument studies in the years that followed. AP has been gigging regularly since a young age, performing at high profile music events such as PASIC, Sweetwater Gearfest, and touring with the School of Rock AllStars. She drums professionally for local bands, and performs with the dynamic Street Drum Corps.

AP began writing and recording original music in 2018, and has released 5 singles to date. She draws heavy influence from the 90’s grunge, alternative, and punk scenes in her work, citing Nirvana, Green Day, and Weezer as significant influences. Her versatility as a multi-instrumentalist has allowed her to compose and perform all tracks for her songs. AP’s most recent project is a 5 song EP to be released in Summer 2021, just after her 16th birthday. The EP is a collection of AP’s strongest feelings and emotions during the writing process, with each track showcasing her vulnerabilities and encapsulating pieces of her soul.