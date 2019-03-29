Ants on a Log Releases Eco-Musical “Curious: Think Outside the Pipeline!”

Soundtrack to acclaimed eco-feminist musical features guest spots by WXPN’s Kathy O’Connell, 2019 GRAMMY winner Lucy Kalantari, plus John McCutcheon

Available in Time for Earth Day, on April 19

What can two kids do to help save the planet? Quite a lot, as it turns out; young people around the globe are proving that they can be effective voices for climate action. A Philadelphia-based duo aims to inspire more families and young people to work for a cleaner world with their new musical and album called Curious: Think Outside the Pipeline!, available in time for Earth Day, on April 19, 2019.

Ants on a Log is two Philadelphia musician-educator-activists: Julie Beth (a music therapist) and Anya Rose (a science teacher). Their folksy eco-feminist fable is based on real science and math concepts. Tight harmonies, silly riddles, and a cast of engaging characters, along with a healthy dose of humor, inform the story and original songs.

The story could take place anywhere. When siblings Clio and Taylor go to the pharmacy to get medicine for Taylor’s chronic asthma, they discover that many people are also suffering from similar illnesses. Big business (and greedy politicians) want to expand a big oil refinery in their town, which will only exacerbate the pollution and health problems. Even after jamming their laptop with too many questions, finding that no one takes them seriously, and withstanding their Uncle Steve’s “mansplaining”, Clio and Taylor manage to organize their neighbors and stand up for their community. The album ends with hope and promise, as Clio, Taylor and their friends discuss renewable energy initiatives “outside the pipeline” with business and political leaders.

While the characters are fictional, this musical is based on a true situation in Philadelphia, where community activism stopped an oil refinery that would have added to air pollution already causing health issues in the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. “We’re not offering one solution to the problem of the fossil fuel industry. Curious encourages families to learn about alternatives and to stay curious about problem-solving within community.” says Julie Beth. Adds Anya Rose, “As history shows us time and again, music is a powerful tool for social justice.” The script of “Curious” is available for schools and community groups who want to adapt it for their own communities. The production’s strong STEM learning concepts make it appropriate for ages 6 and up and the musical supports several curriculum themes including environmental education, feminism/gender equality, social justice, character education, and local government.

Album guests include WXPN Kids Corner host Kathy O’Connell playing “Mom,” John McCutcheon as the “Senator,” and Philadelphia hip hop artist Sterling Duns as a “Businessman.” Other guests include the 2019 Children’s Album GRAMMY winner Lucy Kalantari and Jakeya Sanders as voices of the “Community Chorus.” Rose’s dad Peter narrates the tale. Rodney Whittenberg co-produced the album at Melodyvision recording studios in Philadelphia. He remarks, “The Ants pull off the impossible: kids’ music that is smart, challenging and fun, political but not preachy, catchy and appealing to adults. In the era of ‘Baby Shark,’ that is needed and refreshing.”

Developed with an “Art and Change Grant” from the Leeway Foundation, the musical was first performed in 2016 with a cast of 12. Since then, Rose and Beth have performed at World Café Live, the Philly Fringe Fest as well as at libraries,festivals, and other community spaces. In March, Ants on a Log performed the musical at the Powering Our Neighborhoods community event in Philadelphia. Audiences at the Cheltenham Center for the Arts got a preview of “Curious” songs at their March Family Fun Day Concert.

Curious: Think Outside the Pipeline! is the second album from Ants on a Log. Their first, You Could Draw the Album Art!, won critical acclaim and international radio play in 2016. Ants on a Log continues to create smart and socially conscious folk music, featuring tight harmonies and rhythmic play. Visit www.antsonalogmusic.com for more album information and the latest performance updates.