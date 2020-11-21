Anthony Lazaro Releases Christmas EP “A Minute to Midnight”

Singer-songwriter Anthony Lazaro has released his new EP A Minute to Midnight, a joyful celebration for the holiday season. With 2020 being a challenging year, Lazaro wanted to kiss this year goodbye with some holiday cheer and a gentle smile on his face. A Minute to Midnight is available for download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Anthony Lazaro wants to make the best of these unusual December times with his shining Christmas EP, A Minute to Midnight, co-produced and mixed by Danny Humming. “This EP is a shiny Christmas postcard to make the best of this strange December,” explains Lazaro. “It contains, in random order: spilled drinks at holiday parties, a crash, and a crush under the mistletoe, invitations to New Year’s Eve parties, sexy Santas for hire, Santas in space, travelers and workers far from home, couples stuck in their living room, drunken celebrations and loud countdowns.” The first track, “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? (feat. Anna Elizabeth Laube)” gives off a classic Christmas vibe with sweet guitar strums and warm vocals. Lazaro teamed up with popular folk singer-songwriter Anna Elizabeth Laube to bring this track to life. The single is about extending an invitation to that special someone for a memorable New Year’s Eve. The EP’s title track, “A Minute to Midnight,” features a friendly ukulele while looking forward to the excitement of a new year. “XMas Is Here (feat. R.V.A)” is the third track on the EP and features popular YouTube singer and vocal coach Rebecca Moore, also known as Rebecca Vocal Athlete. “XMas is Here” is about finding Christmas in your clumsy valentine. No matter what the situation is, Christmas is always here when they are around. The fourth track, “I Won’t Be Here,” gives off catchy folk melodies with encouraging lyrics. The final track of the EP, “Santa For Hire,” is a slight departure from the rest; with jazzy synths and soft hums, this modern holiday track is perfect for this Christmas season.

Anthony Lazaro is an Italian artist based in Hamburg, Germany. He has a diverse sound allowing him to move through a range of genres effortlessly. With over 330K monthly Spotify listeners, Lazaro has an incredible talent for bringing out a wide range of emotions in his listeners that are bound to leave a strong, lasting impression. His music has been featured in Starbucks, Cosmopolitan, Bofrost, and the Amazon Prime series Russian Affairs.

Anthony Lazaro gets listeners holiday-ready with A Minute to Midnight. This EP is the perfect way to bring holiday cheer after a difficult year. You can download or stream A Minute to Midnight now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with his musical journey, visit AnthonyLazaro.com.