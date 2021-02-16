Anthony Lazaro Drops New Single “Someone Like You”

Singer-songwriter Anthony Lazaro starts the year off strong with his new single, “Someone Like You,” a relaxed jazzy ballad. He takes us back to his roots with this gentle anthem a year after the release of his jazz-infused EP, Strangers In Disguise. “This song marks a homecoming to the sound of my vocal jazz songs,” said Lazaro. “Someone Like You” is available for download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Anthony Lazaro wants to start the year off strong by bringing back his unique vocal technique. “A lot of things have gone wrong in the last 12 months, so I think it’s better to start the year with a smile, whereas last year we left with tears,” explains Lazaro. Mixed by Danny Humming, “Someone Like You” is a jazz-infused ballad that is suspended between the contemporary sound of Norah Jones and Melody Gardot and the classic crooners of the early 60s. Soft brushes and round walking bass partnered with his delicate vocals create a sound that makes him memorable. “I used soft percussions, a double bass, and a gentle guitar to accompany my warm vocals to start the year with a drop of jazzy romance,” said Lazaro.

Anthony Lazaro is an Italian artist based in Hamburg, Germany. He has a diverse sound allowing him to move through a range of genres effortlessly. With over 354K monthly Spotify listeners, Lazaro has an incredible talent for bringing out a wide range of emotions in his listeners. Lazaro brings a classic sound, which helped him land a spot on the official Spotify’s Jazz Pop and Cafe/Croissant playlists and won him a passionate audience across the world. His music has been licensed to Starbucks, Cosmopolitan, Bofrost, and the Amazon Prime series Russian Affairs.

“Someone Like You” is the perfect song to add to your jazz playlist in this new year. The comforting and compassionate ballad shines a light on what’s to come from Lazaro in 2021. You can download or stream “Someone Like You” now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with his musical journey, visit AnthonyLazaro.com.