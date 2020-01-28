Anthem’s Kalsey Kulyk Releases Video For Emotional, Self-Penned Ballad “Roll With It”

Anthem Entertainment singer/songwriter Kalsey Kulyk released the video to her latest focus track “Roll With It” today after the visual, directed by Preston Leatherman.

The “arresting” tune (Wide Open Country) was written entirely by Kulyk, and is part of her seven-song, self-titled debut album, which released in August 2019.

Watch the video for “Roll With It” HERE.

“When the directors for ‘Roll With It’ pitched me their idea for the video, I was so excited to get started. It was exactly the way I’d pictured it. This song is so honest and vulnerable that I knew it was going to portray the song in the only way I saw it… A broken love – one you stay in because it’s all you know,” Kulyk told Billboard.

The self-titled album featured seven tracks, including previously released singles “More Time,” “Bad Liar” and “Damn You Love” – the video for which premiered exclusively with CMT as part of their prestigious Artist Discovery program. The project also features “soul-shattering epiphany of introspection” (Sounds Like Nashville) “Love Somebody,” and “Low Times and High Heels,” which Cowboys & Indians called the “kind of rockin’ country feminist empowerment song we’ve been waiting for.”

About Kalsey Kulyk:

The Canada native has been honing her craft since the time she could talk. Her first talent show was at three-years-old and she owned her first guitar at 13. In high school, Kulyk was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and underwent six months of chemotherapy. Though a bit of a setback, the turn of events solidified her love of music and her call to create it. “There were a lot of people I got to meet during chemo. I’d run home and write about their incredible stories. I had to get it all out, and I wanted to give that voice to people that didn’t necessarily have it.”

After recovering, Kulyk spent time in Las Vegas studying music under Fleetwood Mac producer Richard Dashut and made frequent trips to Nashville for meetings and co-writes. In 2017, she was invited to participate in both the Canadian Country Music Association’s Discovery Artist program, as well as ole’s “On the Spot” competition, winning both. She now proudly calls Music City home, where she is busy launching her career.

“I’m really excited about the music that I have now. I feel it really encompasses everything about me and who I am, and what I want to give to my audience. I grew up around a lot of old school and ‘90’s country music – John Prine, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell – and I think that can be heard in the overall style of my music.”

