Anthem’s Kalsey Kulyk Releases Video For “Damn You Love,” Premiering As Part Of CMT’s Artist Discovery Program

Anthem Entertainment singer/songwriter Kalsey Kulyk released the video to her latest focus track “Damn You Love” (directed by Elise Lacret) today after the visual premiered exclusively with CMT yesterday (11/19) as part of the network’s Artist Discovery program. The song, co-written by Kulyk, Phil Barton and Liz Rose, is part of a Kulyk’s seven-song, self-titled debut album, which released in August.

Watch the video for “Damn You Love” HERE.

“The video for ‘Damn You Love’ portrays how I feel about love,” explains Kulyk. “It can be so amazing, but also cause so much pain – and make you want to abandon the concept of love until it comes back around. The actors and director really captured the emotion my co-writers and I poured into the song when we wrote it. I’m so grateful for Elise, her team and mine for telling that story and bringing one of my favorite songs on the album to life.”

The self-titled album featured seven tracks, including previously released singles “More Time” and “Bad Liar” – the video for which premiered exclusively with CMT Music, and placed in the network’s 12 Pack six weeks in-a-row. The project also features self-penned “arresting” (Wide Open Country) track “Roll With It,” “soul-shattering epiphany of introspection” (Sounds Like Nashville) “Love Somebody,” and “Low Times and High Heels,” which Cowboys & Indians called the “kind of rockin’ country feminist empowerment song we’ve been waiting for.”

About Kalsey Kulyk:

The Canada native has been honing her craft since the time she could talk. Her first talent show was at three-years-old and she owned her first guitar at 13. In high school, Kulyk was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and underwent six months of chemotherapy. Though a bit of a setback, the turn of events solidified her love of music and her call to create it. “There were a lot of people I got to meet during chemo. I’d run home and write about their incredible stories. I had to get it all out, and I wanted to give that voice to people that didn’t necessarily have it.”

After recovering, Kulyk spent time in Las Vegas studying music under Fleetwood Mac producer Richard Dashut and made frequent trips to Nashville for meetings and co-writes. In 2017, she was invited to participate in both the Canadian Country Music Association’s Discovery Artist program, as well as ole’s “On the Spot” competition, winning both. She now proudly calls Music City home, where she is busy launching her career.

“I’m really excited about the music that I have now. I feel it really encompasses everything about me and who I am, and what I want to give to my audience. I grew up around a lot of old school and ‘90’s country music – John Prine, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell – and I think that can be heard in the overall style of my music.”

Learn more about Kalsey Kulyk at KalseyKulyk.com and follow her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

