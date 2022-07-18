Anou Debuts “Strange Goodbyes” as First Tease to Upcoming Album

The album promises to be an ambitious 8-track infusion of cinematic, indie, and electronic with a big pop influence and a unique songwriting approach, revolving around the spectrum of emotions and experiences of living in the Arab world, as an epicenter of global struggle – the ‘radius of all mankind’. As the debut single’s title suggests, “Strange Goodbyes” tackles the theme of separation and reflects on the forms of goodbyes that are forced upon the people of an oppressed nation, and the catharsis of coming to terms with this strange new reality, overcoming the grief and being reborn; an ultra-relevant and current evaluation on the collective experience of the Lebanese people, while resonating far beyond.

With earnest performances by the artist on vocals and piano, and a lo-fi production approach set to ethereal soundscapes, juxtaposed to flurrying crescendos of strings and brass arrangements, “Strange Goodbyes” offers the first glimpse into a new and captivating sonic universe which heralds an exciting musical journey, one that is only just beginning.