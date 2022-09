Annyett Royale “I Wanna Know” now at Top40 radio: Download Now

R&B QUEEN ANNYETT ROYALE IS ONE OF THE MOST DYNAMIC VOCALISTS AND SONGWRITERS TO HIT THE SCENE. SHE WAS BORN OF AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE IN THE CITY OF SAN BERNARDINO, CA. ANNYETT IS WHAT IS KNOWN AS A TRIPLE THREAT, HOLDING THE NATURAL ABILITY TO WRITE, SING, AND PERFORM WITH A VOCAL RANGE THAT IS OUT OF THIS WORLD. AS A SINGER, ANNYETT HAS WORKED ALONGSIDE SINGERS, DANCERS, AND CHOREOGRAPHERS TO SOME OF THE INDUSTRY’S TOP ARTISTS. ANNYETT ROYALE HAS ALSO OPENED FOR VARIOUS HIP-HOP STARS. FORMERLY SIGNED TO NO LIMIT RECORDS, SHE WAS MANAGED BY PAPA SNOOP, THE FATHER OF THE LEGENDARY RAPPER, SNOOP DOGG. ANNYETT IS ALSO THE CO-FOUNDER OF AN ORGANIZATION CALLED THE COLLECTIVE, WHICH PROVIDES A PLATFORM FOR UPCOMING ARTISTS TO BE SPOTLIGHTED ON A LARGER SCALE WITH INDUSTRY INSIDERS.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Annyett Royale

Song Title: I Wanna Know

Publishing: Royale Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: I Wanna Know

Record Label: Royale