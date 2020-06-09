Anna Graceman Releases New Album, The Way The Night Behaves

Singer-songwriter Anna Graceman has released her powerful and soulful album, The Way The Night Behaves. With her stunning vocals and personal lyrics, Graceman delivers a dynamic and emotional album. The Way The Night Behaves is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Anna Graceman’s robust vocals and vulnerable lyrics are heard throughout the new album, The Way The Night Behaves. “Each song tells its own unique story. They’re all very personal, but I try my best to write the words in a way so other people can apply them to their own lives, to their own stories,” explains Graceman. “I’m very vulnerable when I write. I think it’s important for people to know they’re not alone in the things that they go through. Even if we haven’t had the same experiences, we all feel the same emotions.” In her new album, Graceman writes about personal and intimate material to show others they are not alone in their hard times. “This album has songs about love, about losing a loved one, reflecting on the good times, and working through life-changing experiences.” Her music is a way for her to cope with her own struggles and deliver personal lyrics the listeners can relate to. “Music has always helped me through the ups and downs. I’ve always written songs as a way of celebrating and coping with life. Connecting with people through these songs is an added bonus. Whether it be something to cry to or dance to, I hope my music can be a light for someone out there,” she explains. The 14-track album consists of several previously released singles as well as brand new songs. One of these songs, “Slip” highlights Graceman’s swooning vocals alongside the powerful crescendo of piano, strings, and percussion. Her soulful voice captures your attention, while the raw emotion in her voice grips you. The robust ballad “Night Follows” shows her full dynamic vocal range and multifaceted talent, including the piano. Her versatile album has music anyone can connect to, whether it be a pop anthem to dance to or an emotional ballad to cry to.

Anna Graceman is a pop/soul artist hailing from Juneau, Alaska. The versatile female songstress is a well-rounded songwriter and musician; her instruments include vocals, piano, guitar, and bass. Graceman’s powerful vocals are influenced by strong female vocalists such as Ann Wilson from Heart, Adele, and Amy Winehouse. Graceman has had two residencies based in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace Colosseum and the Venetian’s Palazzo Theater, and she has shared the stage with artists like The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, Beck and more. Her music has been placed on TV shows like Station 19. She has also appeared and performed on The Ellen Show, and American’s Got Talent. Most recently, she appeared on this season of NBC’s hit show, Songland where she pitched her own song to pop star, Bebe Rexha.With her dynamic vocals and vulnerable lyrics, rising pop star Anna Graceman’s new album delivers captivating anthems and ballads in her new album The Way The Night Behaves. Download or stream The Way The Night Behaves now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with Anna Graceman’s journey, you can visit her at AnnaGraceman.com.