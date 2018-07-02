‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified’ To Air On Top 40 Radio Stations Under New Deal With iHeartRadio Podcast Network

Coming To Top 40

The weekly podcast “ANNA FARIS IS UNQUALIFIED” will air on Top 40 stations nationwide under a new deal between FARIS and co-host SIM SARNA’s UNQUALIFIED MEDIA and the iHEART RADIO PODCAST NETWORK. as part of the network’s “Podcast, Meet Broadcast” initiative. The broadcast version, to air weekends, will add additional short-form broadcast content for promoting the show during the week and exclusive content for iHEARTRADIO listeners.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be partnering with iHEARTMEDIA to bring ‘UNQUALIFIED’ to millions of new listeners,” said FARIS. “At ‘UNQUALIFIED,’ we pride ourselves on generally not knowing what we are doing, and it seems iHEART is willing to accept our values and form this expansive partnership with us. Being able to embarrass SIM to millions of new listeners is simply a dream come true.”

“We are so excited to introduce our podcast to millions of new listeners that may not have known that ANNA FARIS had a podcast — or even what a podcast is,” said SARNA. “We hope that by working with iHEARTMEDIA, we can give even more people deeply unqualified advice.”

“As big fans of ANNA FARIS and ‘UNQUALIFIED,’ we know this series is the perfect partner to launch this Podcast-to-Broadcast opportunity,” said iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Podcasting CHRIS PETERSON. “We can help podcasts like ‘ANNA FARIS IS UNQUALIFIED’ scale in a big way by introducing them to our quarter-billion broadcast listeners each month. While podcasting continues to grow on iHEARTRADIO and across the industry, nearly three-quarters of the country still do not listen to podcasts. We have the ability to reach those listeners through radio’s massive reach, helping to introduce podcasts to the vast majority of people often for the first time.”