Anja Kotar Tackles The Social Media Phantasm With New Single “1500”

Anja Kotar’s new single “1500,” delivers an important message to the young and impressionable audiences of social media users everywhere. Kotar highlights the current social media phenomenon by furthering the speculation on its negative influences. “‘1500’ is a tongue-in-cheek look into the age of social media,” says Kotar. “It’s a funk inspired dance-while-crying, upbeat ballad that sheds a light on portraying an idealized image online, one that is starkly different from reality.” “1500” is now available to stream and download on digital platforms worldwide. The music video will be available on YouTube on May 24 th .

Produced by the European hip-hop artist, Hyu and vocal production by Noah Taylor, the pair creates a timeless pop classic. “1500” begins with bubbly and popping sounds, giving off a happy-go-lucky feeling enriched by the upbeat bass line and drums, and complimented by a subtle Rhodes organ and string stabs. The single was recorded at 17 Hertz Studios in Los Angeles and was mastered by Mike Kalajian at Rogue Planet Mastering. Kotar’s impressionable lyrics stretch throughout the whole song and begin to resonate the more you see her expressions evolve and change. She sings, “I got one thousand five hundred friends online… then why do I find myself alone at night?” This speaks volumes about the people that live a staged life through a digital masquerade while at the same time are fooled and seduced into that same artificial online fantasy.

For the music video, Anja Kotar collaborates once again with creative partner Jani Ugrin to deliver a simple and straightforward illustration that constitutes the constant phasing of real and fabricated feelings brought out by the facade of social media. “The music video for ‘1500’ was recorded all in one take, and features the entire crew that was present on set (including my mom),” states Kotar. In the video, Kotar stands in front of a beautiful pink and white floral backdrop. While the camera pans out at a snail’s pace, Kotar continues to express the emotions of overt happiness, adoration and obvious fake laughter when a camera phone is pointed at her. She contrasts these emotions with uneasy, anxious and eventual overwhelmed expressions that continuously grow stronger as people continue to impose. In combination with her thought provoking lyrics, Kotar conveys a more than accurate representation of some of the real feelings experienced when wrapped up in the digital world.

“1500” is available now to stream and download on all digital music platforms worldwide. The music video will be available for viewing on YouTube on May 24th. Keep up with Anja Kotar via AnjaKotar.com.