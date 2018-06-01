Anja Kotar Releases Hip New Single And Video “Poster Child Of California”

Pop artist Anja Kotar releases her new 80’s synth inspired single, “Poster Child of California.” The upbeat song produced by three-time Grammy-nominated producer, Pascal Guyon (Leona Lewis, Anthony Hamilton), contains Phil Collins inspired drum fills to create a dynamic and danceable track. The accompanying video is now available on VEVO. “Poster Child of California” is also available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide.

Anja Kotar has made it her mission to empower women and advocate for embracing one’s uniqueness and individuality. Her new single does just that. “Poster Child of California” is a female empowerment anthem about the real, raw and unconventional California girl. “I wrote it as an ode to accepting yourself, your story and being confident in your uniqueness,” Kotar explains. She recruited Jani Ugrin to co-direct the video and together they went on a ten-day road trip across California to capture the state’s variety in landscapes. As a fashion enthusiast, Kotar did her own styling and make up for the video. “The inspirations behind the video were tableau vivants that encapsulate the idea of moving posters. We wanted to represent a variety of strong women so we paired unique outfits and looks with significant locations across California,” she says.

Aside from music, Anja Kotar’s other great passion is fashion. She opened an online store called Too Cool, that brings the two arts together. The store connects music and fashion for the new generation of cool and embodies the belief that the future of music lies in creating a multifaceted artistic experience where music becomes more than just songs. A star-shaped pair of sunglasses, a hat and a sweatshirt from the Too Cool collection are used in the video for “Poster Child of California.” The star symbol is a recurring theme on Kotar’s EP, NOMAD.

The twenty-year-old Slovenian singer started her music training at a young age, where she won several awards with her conservatory’s jazz band and vocal jazz ensemble. She then took her talents to California, where she had a strong desire to understand the growing music industry. She focused on writing her own music while completing her degree at Berklee College of Music. Since releasing her debut album, NOMAD, Kotar’s music has been played on nearly all of the major US college radio stations and has generated nearly 100k streams on Spotify. She has received praise from Celeb Mix, Inspirer Magazine, American Pride Magazine and Bitch Magazine who called her the “new pop artist you should be obsessed with.”

“Poster Child of California” is available for streaming and download on digital music platforms worldwide. Watch the music video on VEVO and keep up with Anja Kotar by visiting AnjaKotar.com.