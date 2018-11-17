Anja Kotar Releases Futuristic Visuals In New Music Video

Embodying her otherworldly persona, Anja Kotar tips her head to Blade Runner in her new music video, “Modern Galileo.” The futuristic atmosphere created throughout the video teleports audiences to another universe where neon lights and technology reign. Watch “Modern Galileo” on Kotar’s Youtube Channel and stream the track on digital music platforms worldwide.

Setting the relationship dynamic early on, the opening shot consists of Anja Kotar sending a message via her cell phone, looking into the camera and stating, “Don’t label him a loser, he’s a convoluted mass of thought.” Pascal Guyon, a three-time Grammy nominated producer, perfected the intrinsic beats that carry Kotar’s lyrics of modern love with a materialization of Galileo. “With its use of 80s video game sounds and 808 beats, ‘Modern Galileo’ is an ode to the age of technology,” says Kotar. “It explores a new age love story: one between the screen and us.” When combining Kotar’s precise tone with cutting edge melodies it creates the ideal soundtrack to the tale of the modern-day Galileo.

Teaming up with director Jani Ugrin, the duo explored bringing the relationship of science fiction and storytelling to life. “The video for the song was shot in LA’s Chinatown and in front of the Los Angeles Walt Disney Hall. It was inspired by the movie Blade Runner, so the visuals paint a science fiction world of neon and silver”, says Kotar. Incorporating LA’s Chinatown architecture with neon lights emphasizes the ultramodern style of Kotar’s voice and lyricism.

The 21-year old Slovenian pop songstress began her musical journey at the age of five. Following her love of the piano, Kotar began studying at Berklee College of Music. It was there that she focused on her craft and grew as an artist and a creative. Funneling her originality into fashion, as well as music, Kotar’s online store Too Cool showcases her imaginative design skills through eccentric earrings, socks and hats. Since releasing her debut album, NOMAD, Kotar’s music has accumulated over 230K streams on Spotify.

“Modern Galileo” is available now to stream and download on all digital music platforms worldwide. The music video can be seen on YouTube. Keep up with all things Anja Kotar by visiting AnjaKotar.com.